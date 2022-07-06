...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 110 expected.
* WHERE...All of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
WILLLIAMSTON – Martin Community College was one of several community colleges statewide to receive a bomb threat June 30.
Fortunately, nothing was found on the campus to pose any threat.
Martin County Sheriff Tim Manning said Martin Central Communications received a call at approximately 12:58 p.m. claiming there was a bomb located on the MCC campus.
The entire campus was evacuated, secured and searched by members of law enforcement and fire-rescue.
During the investigation, it was determined that bomb threats were called in at numerous community colleges in North Carolina, including Edgecombe Community College, College of the Albemarle and others.
“Even though there were numerous threats across North Carolina, we treated the threat as a serious matter, always keeping the safety of the students and faculty as a first priority,” Sheriff Manning said.
After the buildings were cleared, the campus was released to MCC administrative staff to resume operations.