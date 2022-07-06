WILLLIAMSTON – Martin Community College was one of several community colleges statewide to receive a bomb threat June 30.

Fortunately, nothing was found on the campus to pose any threat.

Martin County Sheriff Tim Manning said Martin Central Communications received a call at approximately 12:58 p.m. claiming there was a bomb located on the MCC campus.

The entire campus was evacuated, secured and searched by members of law enforcement and fire-rescue.

During the investigation, it was determined that bomb threats were called in at numerous community colleges in North Carolina, including Edgecombe Community College, College of the Albemarle and others.

“Even though there were numerous threats across North Carolina, we treated the threat as a serious matter, always keeping the safety of the students and faculty as a first priority,” Sheriff Manning said.

After the buildings were cleared, the campus was released to MCC administrative staff to resume operations.

Thadd White can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com.

