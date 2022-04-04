Martin Community College President Wesley Beddard (right) joined the University of Mount Olive President Dr. Ed Croom (left) to sign a Memorandum of Understanding between the two institutions in February.
WILLIAMSTON - An expansion in education has begun.
Martin Community College expanded its programs and partnerships in February, when Martin Community College President Wesley Beddard signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the University of Mount Olive President Ed Croom.
The agreement allows Martin Community College students in specific degree programs to seamlessly transfer their degree credits to the University of Mount Olive and apply them toward the completion of a bachelor’s degree within approximately four more semesters.
During the ceremony, Martin Community College’s Associate Vice President of Academic Affairs, Dr. Tabitha Miller, noted that three additional Martin Community College programs, Associate in Arts Teacher Prep, Associate in Science Teacher Prep and Criminal Justice Technology, were in the process of finalization for similar articulation guides with the University of Mount Olive.
Upon signing the documents, Dr. Croom said that he was pleased with his university’s new partnership with Martin Community College and was happy to be removing barriers for students trying to earn bachelor degrees.
“This agreement with the University of Mount Olive is a key component of our commitment to provide opportunities for students in our region to achieve their educational and career goals. As a graduate and former employee of the University of Mount Olive, I know firsthand that their values and commitment to student success are very much in line with what we strive to do daily at Martin Community College,” said President Beddard.
eMartin Community College’s summer semester begins May 23 and the fall semester begins August 18.