WILLIAMSTON - Regional business and industry, as well as higher education, came together with Martin County Schools to provide a priceless opportunity for students.
Nearly 300 students in grades eight and ten participated in the Martin County Schools March Madness College and Career Fair, held March 30 at the MCS Innovation Campus.
“This has been a work in progress for about a year,” said Dr. Fonseca, Superintendent of Martin County Schools.
This type of event is a top priority for the Martin County Schools Board of Education.
The primary goal for this event was early exposure to as many local, post-high school opportunities as possible while they are deciding on which classes to take during high school.
“It is our hope this event will get students thinking about their futures and give them a venue to ask questions of people they are not familiar with on a regular basis. It comes back to relationship building,” said Kristy Christenberry, Career Development Coordinator for Martin County Schools.
The event was made possible in part by the support of Martin County Economic Development, Hardee’s of Williamston and Shaw’s Barbecue.
“The career fair was a great event,” said Jason B. Semple, President & CEO of Martin County Economic Development. “We are so pleased with the impressions that were made on our students. Making them aware of all of the career opportunities, particularly in skilled professions, right at their own backdoors is critical to the sustainability of our local economy.”
Educational partners Martin Community College brought over representatives from various departments to help reinforce the opportunities for students and make connections with potential future MCC students.
Exhibitors covered a wide array of opportunities for those who may be college bound as well as those considering the workforce. Martin County Schools also participated by having representatives from child nutrition, human rResources, maintenance, transportation and technology on hand to talk about opportunities in their areas.
Stepping a bit out of their comfort zones, MCS maintenance team built their own displays to illustrate their roles within the school system. Students were able to have hands-on interaction with staff members and quiz them on education and work experience needed for their jobs.
Van Heath, Martin County Schools Board of Education Chair, was delighted to see the excitement of exhibitors and presenters at every booth he visited.
“It’s a great time to be a student in Martin County Schools,” he explained.
Vice Chair Renee Purvis took in the entire event.
“The Martin County Schools College and Career Fair provided our eighth and tenth grade students an opportunity to speak with local employers one-on-one in a conducive environment,” Purvis said. “I personally witnessed the excitement and engagement.”
The hands-on experience was not limited to students in grades eight and ten. Riverside High Schools Family and Consumer Science students were able to roll up their sleeves in Foods II classes and prepare sweets for the exhibitor lunches. Two seniors worked at the event with Emily Hardison, one of the Riverside High School Family and Consumer Science teachers.
“This is something you strive for,” Hardison stated. “As a teacher, you want opportunities for your students to showcase their work and show off their skills.”
Jailyn Jefferson, a senior at Riverside High School, helped serve the finished products during the event.
“I absolutely loved it,” Jefferson said of the entire experience while unveiling the cookies, cupcakes and other desserts she helped prepare.
Hardison and Jefferson agreed by working on this event, the Family and Consumer Science students set a great example for younger students and hopefully got them thinking about the possibilities in food service.
Craig Midgett, Division 1 Planning Engineer for N.C. Department of Transportation, enjoyed speaking with the students of Martin County Schools and was pleased with how the event was run.
“I appreciated the engagement of the students and, from the conversations I had, know they have great teachers. I found them to be bright, curious young people who asked great questions about what I did and what educational path I took,” explained Midgett. “There is no question their interactions with me, as well as all the professionals who attended, will benefit them all and gave them a sense of how to achieve their personal professional goals. Fantastic job to all involved.”
“We at Martin Community College felt this event was a great success and we look forward to continuing to work with Martin County Schools to provide future career and college based events for the betterment of our students,” explained Shawn Smith, MCC Career Coach.
Jim Guard, Director of Career Technical Education for Martin County Schools, was thrilled to see how well the event went.
“The team did a tremendous job making the event possible,” he said. “A group of people who had never worked on such a large-scale event put in a lot of hard work to best serve our students. I am very proud of this team and we all look forward to this being an annual event.”
Special thanks to those who participated as exhibitors: Domtar Paper Company, Edgecombe-Martin EMC, Food Lion, Martin Community College, Martin County 4-H, Martin County Regional Communications Center, Martin County Schools, Martin County Sheriff’s Office, Martin County Transit, Martin County Travel and Tourism, Martin General Hospital, North Carolina Department of Transportation, North Carolina Forest Service, NC Rural Water Association, North Carolina State University Local College Advisor, NCWorks, Quality Home Care Agency, River City Construction, Robersonville Fire Department, Williamston Fire Department and Williamston Police Department.
For more on the event and how to be an exhibitor in the future, visit the Martin County Schools webpage — www.martin.k12.nc.us — and search College and Career Fair.