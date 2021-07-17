WILLIAMSTON – Virtual school for Martin County students may not be an option for the 2021-2022 school year.
Martin County Schools Director of Student Services Clay Wagner recommended the school system resume full face-to-face instruction for the upcoming year and opt out of virtual instruction.
According to Wagner, Martin County Schools have done “extremely well” during the summer school session with positive COVID-19 cases.
“We have had four students go home since summer school started with COVID-19 like symptoms, but no positive cases. We have had one staff member test positive,” he added.
Martin County Schools currently does not have the ability to offer COVID-19 testing to students who present with symptoms. Wagner said he hopes for that to change in the future.
Martin County Schools, along with the Martin-Tyrrell-Washington District Health Department are working to schedule vaccination clinics for Martin County students over the age of 12.
“Appointments would be made in advance, so we make sure we do not waste in vaccines. Parents would have to be present with the child or children. We would also offer vaccinations to those who may be there, but have not received a vaccination yet,” said Wagner.
“Would these vaccination clinics be before or after school starts,” asked Martin County School Board Member Gail Cargile?
“We will probably do the clinics closer to school starting back that way we will have plenty of time to advertise,” Wagner responded.
In May, Martin County Schools had 94 percent or 1,133 in face-to-face instruction and 73 students completing virtual learning.
As of June 12, Martin County showed 987 students with face-to-face instruction and 276 virtual.
“Almost 95 percent of Martin County Schools’ families have been surveyed. There are 56 kindergarten through fifth grade students requesting virtual learning, and 145 sixth through twelfth grade students requesting virtual learning. There would be a specific group of families that would request virtual learning, even if there was no COVID,” said Wagner.
He recommended in-person school only.
“It is very difficult on staff to teach in-person and virtual all at the same time. We have done extremely well with summer school. We have only had four students sent home with symptoms, and no positive cases,” he continued.
Martin County Schools is currently working on the updated COVID-19 plans for the upcoming school year.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) currently advised that staff and students that have been vaccinated do not have to wear a mask.
Currently the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services recommends when in the presence of students, staff must wear a mask. Students are required to wear a mask while inside a school building.
According to Wagner, the school system follows the recommendation of the state, not the CDC. He said he expects guidance for the upcoming school year will be released soon.
No action was taken.
The next Martin County School Board Meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 2 at the Martin County Schools Board of Education. Due to COVID-19, the meetings are also held virtually and can be seen on Youtube.