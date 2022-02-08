Sorry, an error occurred.
Updated: February 8, 2022 @ 12:04 pm
WILLIAMSTON – Information on a Martin County shooting is being sought.
At approximately 4:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 4, deputies from the Martin County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 800 Block of Prison Camp Rd. regarding an individual who had been shot.
Once deputies arrived on scene, the victim was located and transported by Robersonville EMS to Martin General Hospital in Williamston.
The victim was then flown by EastCare to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville for treatment.
According to Martin County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Drew Robinson, the victim was a 17-year-old, and no further identifying information on the victim will be provided.
Investigators with the Martin County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and collected physical evidence as part of the investigation.
“The investigation continues as interviews are being conducted and other investigative techniques are being utilized,” said Robinson.
If anyone has any information related to this incident, they are asked to contact the Martin County Sheriff’s Office at 252-789-8800 or Martin County Central Communications at 252-789-4555.
Leslie Beachboard can be reached via email at lbeachboard@apgenc.com.
Thadd White can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com.
