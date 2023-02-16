Medicaid expansion

Even as far back as 2013, the calls for expansion of Medicaid in North Carolina have been sung and chanted. In this May 6, 2013, image from regular protests by the state chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People and other activists, people sing outside of the House and Senate chambers during a demonstration that led to several arrests.

 the Associated Press

RALEIGH — Bipartisan legislation introduced in the North Carolina House on Thursday marks the first proposal to expand Medicaid in the 2023 session, a move that would be funded by the federal government and assessments on hospitals.

Republican state Reps. Donny Lambeth of Forsyth County, Donna McDowell White of Johnston County, and Chris Humphrey of Lenoir County, joined with Democratic Rep. Michael Wray of Northampton County to introduce House Bill 76, titled “Access to Healthcare Options.”