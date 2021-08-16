WILLIAMSTON – Frank Mercado was charged with assault on a female by male at least 18 years of age, communicating threats and interfere with or prevent emergency communication/equipment.
Martin County Sheriff’s Office
Incidents
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports of incidents include:
Aug. 2
Assault on a female by male at least 18 years of age, communicating threats, interfere with or prevent emergency communication/equipment was reported at 2504 Bailey Rd. in Williamston.
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at 1934 Grimes Rd. in Robersonville.
Aug. 3
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported at 2271 Holly Springs Church Rd. in Williamston.
All other larceny was reported at 1334 Corinth Church Rd. in Jamesville.
Identity theft was reported at 1999 View Nicholson Rd. in Williamston.
Aug. 4
Kidnapping/abduction was reported at 344 Pat dr. in Avondale, LA.
Aug. 5
Injury to utility company property, larceny and trespass (utilities facility) was reported at Cypress Creek Renewables Solar Farm, 4975 Wildcat Rd. in Williamston.
Aug. 6
Failure to register, falsification of verification notice; failure to return verification for; order for arrest was reported at 106 Price St. in Williamston.
Aug. 8
Motor vehicle theft was reported at 207 North Everett St. Apt. 13B in Robersonville.
Assault on a female was reported at 603 West Green St., Apt. 7A, in Robersonville.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports of arrests include:
Aug. 2
Frank Mercado was charged with assault on a female by male at least 18 years of age, communicating threats and interfere with or prevent emergency communication/equipment.
Aug. 4
Wesley Benjamin Algoe was charged with non-forcible breaking and entering.
Aug. 6
Rodney Antwan Goss was charged with warrant service other jurisdiction.
Williamston Police Department
Incidents
The Williamston Police Department reports of incidents include:
Aug. 2
Communicating threats and assault with a deadly weapon was reported at 400 Jamesville Rd. in Williamston.
Identity theft was reported at 314 West Church St. in Williamston.
Hit & run and injury to personal property was reported at 800 East Blvd. in Williamston.
Aug. 3
Injury to personal property was reported at 208 Outerbridge Rd. in Williamston.
Aug. 5
Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at 201 Gatling St., Apt. 50 in Williamston.
Simple assault, assault and battery or participates in simple affray was reported at US Cellular, 1067 Walmart Dr. in Williamston.
Aug. 6
Assault on a female was reported at 303 South Biggs St. in Williamston.
Unattended death was reported at 401 North Elm St. in Williamston.
Aug. 7
Unattended death was reported at 216 North McCaskey Rd. in Williamston.
Possession of less than half ounce of marijuana and transporting an open container of alcohol was reported at West Main St. Ext. near Kehukee Park Rd. in Williamston.
Possession of less that half ounce of marijuana and possession of open container of alcohol was reported at South Martin Luther King St. in Williamston.
Aug. 8
Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at Queen St. near West Church St. in Williamston.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Williamston Police Department reports of arrests include:
Aug. 5
Derrick Stevenson Whitehurst, 40, was charged with warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction.
Aug. 8
Stephon Rakel Willoughby, 32, was charged with failure to appear on misdemeanor and misdemeanor probation violation.
Robersonville Police Department
Incidents
The Robersonville Police Department reports of incidents include:
There are no incidents reported at this time.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Robersonville Police Department reports of arrests include:
There are no arrests reported at this time.