Williamston – Like most hospitals, Martin General is seeing a tremendous impact from local COVID-19 cases.
“Our numbers really can change by the hour,” explained Heather Wilkerson, Director of Marketing, “but over the past three weeks, 50 – 75 percent of our inpatient population has been COVID-positive.”
Wilkerson explained the facility is currently at bed capacity, which is between 16-18 beds depending on staffing.
According to hospital officials, Emergency Department numbers vary greatly, “but on average, 10 – 20 percent of the patients coming in are for COVID-related symptoms.”
“The patients who come to the Emergency Department are usually already experiencing symptoms or having complications from the virus,” she explained.
Martin General Hospital suspended all visitation as of Dec. 29 due to the increased number of cases and Martin County’s shift from an orange to red county.
“It’s the right thing to do to protect our patients and staff,” said Wilkerson. “We make exceptions for pediatric patients and patients in end-of-life care.”
Hospital officials remind the public no personal belongings can be dropped off to patients without prior approval from clinical staff.
The hospital front entrance will be closed at 5 p.m. daily and on weekends until further notice.
Anyone who needs to enter the hospital during those times should enter through the Emergency Department.
The cafeteria remains closed to the public.
Anyone coming to the hospital for a clinic visit or outpatient procedure will be screened for COVID-19 upon entry.
Everyone needing to enter the hospital is asked to sanitize and wash his or her hands before entering the building, practice social distancing and limit bringing personal belongings into the facility.
Masks are required at all times.