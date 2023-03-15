...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT
WEDNESDAY...
...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT
THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as
low as 29 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 26 possible.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 2 AM to 9 AM EDT
Wednesday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Wednesday night
through Thursday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
Weather Alert
...INCREASED FIRE DANGER STATEMENT IN EFFECT THIS AFTERNOON
THROUGH EARLY EVENING...
The combination of very low relative humidities in the 15 to 25%
range, gusty northwest winds of 15 to 25 mph, and dry fuels will
lead to increased fire danger today.
Outdoor burning is discouraged. Please refer to your local burn
permitting authority on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use
extreme caution and ensure fire suppression equipment is readily
available.
Weather Alert
Anyone continuing to claim the next cigarette will be his or her last, may qualify for a simple screening that could prevent the leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the United States. Early Detection Lung Cancer Scans are now available at Martin General Hospital.
Current and former smokers may qualify for the screening if they meet certain criteria.
The American Cancer Society recommends one receive lung cancer screenings if he or she is between 55 and 80 years of age, are in good health overall with no symptoms of lung cancer and currently smoke or have quit in the last 15 years.
Anyone who has a 30 pack-per-year smoking history, meaning he or she smokes one pack of cigarettes per day for 30 years, or two packs per day for 15 years. The criteria also includes current smokers who have received counseling to quit smoking.
Anyone who meets that criteria should speak with his or her doctor about scheduling the low-dose CT scan.
In many cases, lung cancer does not show symptoms until the disease is at a later stage, when it is more difficult to treat, according to statistics. However, low-dose CT scans can help doctors find signs of lung cancer during more treatable stages, according to Martin General Hospital Director of Marketing Heather Cumbee Wilkerson.
If lung cancer is detected in its earliest stages, the chance of surviving five years after the initial diagnosis is 56 percent, according to the American Lung Association.
A low-dose CT scan is more effective at finding lung cancer and results in fewer lung cancer-related deaths than chest X-rays, according to the American Cancer Society. Low-dose CT scans are offered at Martin General Hospital with a physician referral. The American College of Radiology has recently reaccredited Martin General as a Designated Lung Cancer Screening Center.
Also, consider having your home checked for radon, a naturally occurring gas that exists in rocks, soil and water that can increase lung cancer risk. Certain areas of the country have a higher prevalence of radon, but professionals can recommend ways to keep it out of the home.
“Also, vaping does not help you quit (smoking),” said Wilkerson. “While some product manufacturers claim that vaping or electronic cigarettes are safer than traditional cigarettes, there is no evidence to suggest that claim is true. So far, there have been no studies that show vaping is a healthier alternative to smoking, and vaping is not a U.S. Food and Drug Administration-approved method of quitting smoking.”
Although smoking is on the decline in the U.S., smoking remains the leading cause of preventable disease, disability and death in the United States, accounting for more than 480,000 deaths every year, or about 1-in-5 deaths.
Current smoking has declined from 20.9 percent (nearly 21 of every 100 adults) in 2005 to 12.5 percent (nearly 13 of every 100 adults) in 2020, according to the Center for Disease Control.
Current smokers are defined as people who reported smoking at least 100 cigarettes during their lifetime and who, at the time they participated in a survey about this topic, reported smoking every day or some days.
“If you or someone you love wants to quit smoking, there are other FDA-approved methods that are successful, such as tobacco replacement products, online programs or in-person group meetings,” said Wilkerson. “If you would like to quit smoking, talk to your primary care provider about the resources available to help you.
“If you need a primary care doctor, visit MartinGeneralAnytime.com to make an appointment with one of Martin General’s family medicine providers,” Wilkerson added.