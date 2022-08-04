A sudden microburst took Martin County citizens near N.C. 125 by surprise around 4 p.m. last Wednesday.
“Thankfully, no deaths or injuries were reported,” said Martin County Sheriff Tim Manning.
Uprooted trees, skewed electrical poles, rolled-back tin roofs and an upside down barn — along with a littering of broken limbs and leaves had many thinking a tornado passed through. But the weather service team who investigated the storm said it was a microburst.
“We determined it was a microburst and not a tornado,” said Erik Heden with the National Weather Service. “A lot of times people think it doesn’t mean as much if we don’t call it a tornado. It does not mean more, or less damage, or diminish the damage that was caused. It’s purely scientific.
“The pattern of damage (not how much) determines a tornado or microburst. Everything was pointed in the same general direction, mainly the southeast, which is a microburst. Top winds were around 80,” he added.
Most of the damage occurred along a 4.5-mile swath of land between the airport and eastward, where Hopkins Road and N.C. 125 meet.
“The damage path began along and near the intersection of NC 125 and Abbitt Road. The path continued, and widened, as the storm moved east, with damage found along NC 125, Hopkins Road, Pebble Lane and Poplar Point Road,” Heden continued.
“The most widespread damage was found in these areas with numerous medium-to-large healthy branches broken and minor shingle damage to well-constructed roofs. A car port was thrown into a tree [on Hopkins Road]. Winds here were estimated to be around 70 MPH, but a maximum of 80 MPH was found at the intersection of Hopkins Road and NC 125, where a large, healthy and very old tree was uprooted,” he said.
“More damage was found along 125 heading toward Williamston, with snapped trees along View Nicholson Road. A recently constructed sign was blown over at Community Christian Church,” he added.
The damage path ended near Treeside RV and Mobile Home Park, where several medium-sized branches snapped off.
The electronic sign that blew over at Community Christian was only a couple of weeks old, according to church Trustee Lane Hardison. He estimated the sign cost the church about $17,000.
But most valuable were the lives inside the church, all of whom were safe.
“We had about 60-to-70 kids inside, for the daycare program,” he said. “Everyone was safe.”
According to Sheriff Manning, the storm exposed a gap in weather services to Martin County.
Manning said he talked with the weather team that came to access the damage.
“I discussed with them how I feel Martin County citizens deserve more warning than what we are receiving when these severe storms occur,” he said. “We are on the tail-end of a radar and sometimes it doesn’t pick [the storms] up.”
“This has been a problem for some time now and I think Martin County deserves the same kind of warnings that other counties have,” he continued. “I am just glad everyone was safe. We are going to work with the National Weather Service to make the [warnings system] a little better.”
The National Weather Service defines a microburst as “a localized column of sinking air (downdraft) within a thunderstorm, which is usually less than or equal to 2.5 miles in diameter. Microbursts can cause extensive damage at the surface, and in some instances, can be life-threatening.”
Microbursts are usually 1 to 2 miles in diameter and usually last less than 10 minutes.
The weather service states, “Due to their small size, short life span and the fact they can occur over areas without surface precipitation, microbursts are not easily detectable using conventional weather radar or wind shear alert systems.”