Martin County Sheriff’s Office
Incidents
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports of incidents include:
July 19
Non-forcible breaking and entering and theft from motor vehicle was reported at 2375 Jones Rd. in Williamston.
July 20
An unknown incident was reported at the Old Martin County Courthouse, 213 East Main St. in Williamston.
July 21
Harassment and cyberstalking was reported at 27051 N.C. 903 in Robersonville.
July 22
Forcible breaking and entering, all other larceny, destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported at Speedway in Oak City.
Aggravated assault was reported at 1034 Whitfield Ln. in Hamilton.
Second degree trespassing was reported at 1331-B Hickory Grove Rd. in Williamston.
Motor vehicle theft and all other larceny was reported at Speedway in Oak City.
Injury to real property and altered mental status/autism was reported at 2141 Osbourne Rd. in Robersonville.
July 23
Warrant service was reported at 1150 Llewellyn Barber Rd. in Jamesville.
All other larceny was reported at Mendenhall’s Store, 23323 U.S. 64 in Williamston.
Communicating threats was reported at 2255 Mill Rd. in Jamesville.
Possession of schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 1018 Shadow Ln. in Williamston.
Assault on a government official was reported at 315 East Railroad St. in Robersonville.
July 24
Warrant service other jurisdiction was reported at 101 Main St. in Oxford.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported at Martin Community College in Williamston.
Warrant service other jurisdiction was reported at 300 South Salisbury St. in Raleigh.
July 25
Simple assault and motor vehicle theft was reported at Calvin Ln. in Williamston.
Warrant service other jurisdiction was report at an undisclosed location.,
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports of arrests include:
July 20
Kelbrea Myalasha Holley was charged with warrant service other jurisdiction.
July 22
Juanita Atkins Keener was charged with second degree trespassing.
July 23
Tony Anthony Barber was charged with all other offenses.
Tracy Weatherbee was charged with assault on a government official.
July 24
Brittany Weatherbee was charged with assault of a government official.
Kameron Allyn Bryant was charged with warrant service other jurisdiction.
Kameron Alllyn Bryant was charged with warrant service other jurisdiction.
July 25
Annayzia cherie Morning was charged with warrant service other jurisdiction- simple assault.
Williamston Police Department
Incidents
The Williamston Police Department reports of incidents include:
July 19
Injury to real property was reported at 502 East Church St. in Williamston.
Possess counterfeit instrument was reported at 813 East Blvd. in Williamston.
July 20
Larceny and financial transaction card theft was reported at Vintage Inn, Room 5, 826 East Blvd. in Williamston.
Possession of stolen motor vehicle, possession of less than ½ ounce of marijuana, assault on law enforcement officer and resist, delay & obstruct was reported at Piggly Wiggly in Williamston
July 21
Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and discharge firearm into occupied vehicle in operation was reported at Railroad St. and South Pearl St. in Williamston.
July 23
Exploitation of a disabled adult was reported at 264 West Pine St. in Williamston.
July 24
Larceny and trespassing was reported at Speedway, 800 East Blvd. in Williamston.
Breaking and entering motor vehicle, larceny, financial card theft and financial card fraud was reported at Martin General Hospital in Williamston.
July 25
Driving while impaired, carry concealed handgun, displaying fictitious registration plate, transporting open container of alcoholic beverage in passenger area, carrying concealed weapon and driving while license revoked was reported at Speedway, 800 East Blvd. in Williamston.
Injury to personal property was reported at 207 West Pine St. in Williamston.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Williamston Police Department reports of arrests include:
July 20
Marquel Kavon Moody, 21, was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of less than ½ ounce of marijuana, assault on law enforcement officer and resist, delay & obstruct.
July 21
Marquel Kavon Moody, 21, was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle.
July 25
Derrick Zikomo White, 38, was charged with driving while impaired, carrying concealed weapon, displaying fictitious registration plate, transporting an open container of alcoholic beverage in passenger area and driving while license revoked.
Robersonville Police Department
Incidents
The Robersonville Police Department reports of incidents include:
There are no incidents reported at this time.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Robersonville Police Department reports of arrests include:
There are no arrests reported at this time.