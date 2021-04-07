WILLIAMSTON - Walk-ups will be accepted after 1 p.m. during the mass vaccination clinic coming up on Saturday, April 10 at Riverside High School in Williamston.
According to Deputy Health Director Vickey Manning, this will be for first or second doses with Moderna and Pfizer vaccines being available.
Otherwise, the clinic will serve second dose appointments, which were previously scheduled.
"We continue to offer vaccine appointments at each of our three locations for anyone 18 years of age and older," Manning explained. "Please give us a call if we can assist you in making an appointment."
The Williamston location of Martin -Tyrrell -Washington District Health is located at 210 West Liberty St. and can be reached by calling 252-793-1619. The 793 telephone exchange is typically considered a Plymouth area number, but this is correct for the Williamston office.
The Washington County site is located at 198 N.C. 45, Plymouth. The telephone number for that location is 252-793-3023.
The third site for MTW District Health is located at 408 Bridge St. in Columbia. For this office, call 252-793-1750.
MTW District Health frequently updates their Facebook page and additional information may be found on their website by visiting www.mtwdistricthealth.org.