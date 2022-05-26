A narcotics-related operation in Martin County has resulted in the arrest of more than a dozen people on drug charges.
The operation was conducted by the Martin County Narcotics Unit, which is made up of officers with the Martin County Sheriff’s Office and Williamston Police Department.
Those charged include Taylor Sherrod Everett, 27, of 2511 South Memorial Drive in Greenville, who was placed under a $1 million bond on charges including four counts of trafficking in MDMA (commonly known as Ecstasy or Molly, five counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver MDMA and possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver marijuana.
Everett wasn’t the only one facing a large bond after his arrest.
Devonte Lama Barnes, 29, of 266 West Pine St. in Williamston was placed under a $300,000 thanks to his charges which included three counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver cocaine, and four counts of manufacturing, selling or delivering a Schedule II Controlled Substance within 1,000 feet of a school, as well as two counts of maintaining a dwelling to keep/store a controlled substance.
Nicole Annette Perkins, 47, of 306 South Biggs Street in Williamston faced three counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance, three counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver Schedule II Controlled Substances within 1,000 feet of a school and three counts of maintaining a dwelling to keep/store a controlled substance. She was also placed under a $300, 000 bond.
Others facing charges:
- Shawnee Uniqua Lawrence, 29, of 303 Martin Street in Williamston: possession of cocaine; $5,000 bond;
- Gregory Donnell Williams, 47, of 303 Martin Street in Williamston: possession of cocaine; $5,000 bond;
- Keith Lee Lawrence, 34, of 1124 Creek Drive in Williamston: three counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver marijuana, maintaining a dwelling to keep/store a controlled substance; $3,000 bond;
- Isis Iyalana Belcher, 19, of 1124 Creek Drive in Williamston: possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver marijuana, maintaining a dwelling to keep/store a controlled substance; Custody release;
- Jasmine Marie Dowling, 27, of 120 Harris Street in Williamston: three counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule III Controlled Substance, two counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule III Controlled Substance within 1,000 feet of a school; $7,500 secured bond;
- Roberta Lee Reason, 41, of 209 Williams Street in Williamston: possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule IV Controlled Substance and two counts of maintaining a vehicle to keep/store a controlled substance; $15,000 bond;
- Quentin Antonio Speller, 39, of 110 West Grandy Street in Windsor: possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver marijuana; possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver marijuana within 1,000 feet of a school; $10,000 secured bond;
- Cody Austin Gurganus, 31, of 1714 Main Street in Jamesville: possession of cocaine; $5,000 bond;
- Bari Nicole Bundy, 36, of 1684 View Nicholson Road in Williamston: possession of cocaine, $2,5000 bond;
- Curtis Antron Moore, 20, of 115 Anne Street in Plymouth: possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver marijuana, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver controlled substances within 1,000 feet of a school; $25,000 bond;
- Bandon Alan Moore, 34, of 2124 Reason Road in Williamston: possession of cocaine; $5,000 bond;
- Tyrik Cornell Bunch, 20, of 216 Willow Acres in Williamston: two counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver marijuana, two counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver controlled substances within 1,000 feet of a school; $75,000 bond;
- Lloyd Matthew Bethea, 47, of 708 West Hyman Street in Williamston: three counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance, three counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver Schedule II Controlled Substances within 1,000 feet of a childcare center and maintaining a dwelling to keep/store a controlled substance; $20,000 bond;
- William Edward Connell, 75, of 23323 U.S. 64 in Jamesville: possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance; $1,000 bond;
- Au’man’vion Shiy’trell Watford, 27, of 112 Lee Street in Williamston: three counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver cocaine, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a park and possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver within 1,000 feet of a school; $75,000 bond.
In addition to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office and Williamston Police Department, the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation assisted in the operation.
