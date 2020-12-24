More Than a Name on A Wall

Farm Life – For more than 30 years, a very special message has greeted those who travel Martin County’s Holly Springs Road all year round.
“It was just Daddy being Daddy,” Kathy Edmondson said of her father’s special message he placed on the side of a barn. “It’s just who he was.”
In the late 1980s, Leslie Griffin hand painted his original message on the side of a barn which had been built by his own father. At the time, the artist behind the message was in his mid-seventies.
The message reads - “Merry Christmas, Happy New Year, May Peace and Love Abide with You Always. I Love Everybody. Leslie Griffin.”
Jon Griffin, one of Edmondson’s two brothers, said their father “just did it” and called the installation of his personal message to all who would read it “kind of spontaneous.”
“What he put up there pretty much my describes my Daddy,” the elder of the three Griffin children explained.
For anyone that knew the elder Griffin, they knew his message was the illustration of sincerity. Always one to act with a servant’s heart, age did not slow down his desire to serve others.
A tornado damaged the barn nearly a decade after the original message was posted. Griffin purchased letters and painted them to re-do the message.
The lettering has been replaced one time since then.
Jon Griffin explained his late father once suffered terribly from arthritis which would nearly disfigure his hands while working and for the elder Griffin, hard work was a part of his everyday life.
A man typically of more actions than words, Griffin once offered a bit of insight into his desire to serve others - and the improvement of his arthritis.
Leslie Griffin told his son, “One night I was hurting so bad (from the arthritis) I got on my knees and told the Lord if you’ll take this away I’ll spend the rest of my life helping people.”
“Mr. Leslie” spent countless hours and miles in his little red Chevrolet S-10 truck dropping off the sweet potatoes he raised or purchased items like fruits and meats to widows around the community. Many times, never letting anyone know who had made the deliveries.
“I had one of the best fathers that ever walked,” Jon Griffin said. “His purpose was to serve.”
The Griffin family and the Farm Life Community said goodbye to “Mr. Leslie” on Jan. 5, 2002.
Griffin may have been small in physical stature; however, many saw him as a giant simply based on his actions, deeds and the timeless message he left behind.