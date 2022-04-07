WILLIAMSTON - More work will be done.
Jones and Smith Contractors will be back to clean up the lot where the former Old Tarheel Apartment building once stood.
The town of Williamston officials had determined a need to demolish the Old Tarheel Apartment Building, 154 West Main St. in Williamston, due to its dilapidated and failing conditions.
Jones and Smith submitted a bid in accordance with the town’s request for proposals, and the town of Williamston had accepted and approved the bid from Jones and Smith Contractors in the amount of $125,000.
The completion of certain basement excavation and backfill work at the site was directed by the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality to the town of Williamston in February.
The town of Williamston officials have agreed to enter into an agreement with Jones and Smith for the completion of the additional work.
Jones and Smith has agreed to begin the work within two weeks of the agreement with a completion date of no later than 30 days, contingent of availability of weather favorable for the work and the availability of an asbestos contractor.
The town of Williamston will be obligated by the contract to pay Jones and Smith Contractors, upon the satisfactory completion of the project by the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality, 50 percent of the costs of the work.
An excavator with an operator costs would be $3,000 per day. The charge of hauling of debris would be $85 an hour. Tipping fees and landfill tickets will be assessed per charged with five percent allocated off the top amount.
For the backfill of the basement area, the cost will be $25 per cubic yard to install/backfill and $85 an hour for hauling of the backfill.
Jones and Smith Contractors and the town of Williamston will pay Joshua Lane $1,050 a day to provide on-site asbestos removal supervision and inspection services.
Both town officials and the contractors agreed that if the initial costs of the agreement reach $25,000, the work will cease until both parties reach an additional agreement regarding the project. They would negotiate in good faith any additional costs beyond the town’s initial agreed price.
Jones and Smith will release the town of Williamston, agents, officials and employees from all responsibility or liability for any or all damages of any kind or nature to all persons caused by incident resulting from the performance or nonperformance of the contract.
Jones and Smith Contractors has agreed to maintain and keep in force the insurance coverage or its equivalent as set out in the certificate of liability insurance submitted.
Both parties have agreed that the agreement is a compromise of a disputed claim, and nothing in the agreement will be construed as an admission of liability by either party.
This contract is due to problems with asbestos buried/left in the basement level during the demolition of the building at the end of 2021. The town initially hired Jones and Smith Contractors for the projects after the building was condemned due to its structural instability and was considered a risk for the downtown area.
After much research the project was left to town of Williamston officials to handle after no rightful owners of the building were located.
Leslie Beachboard can be reached via email at lbeachboard@apgenc.com.