Khalil Jefferson

 Bobby Burns Staff Writer

A Williamston mother is continuing a desperate search for clues concerning her 22-year-old son’s disappearance in Greenville on Dec. 2.

As of Wednesday, Khalil Jefferson, a 2018 graduate of Riverside High School, has been missing almost two weeks. He last was seen near the Tar River in Greenville on Friday, Dec. 2.

