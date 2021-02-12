Williamston – John O’Daniel has submitted his resignation as Town Administrator for the town of Williamston.
In an email sent to Mayor Joyce Whichard-Brown and town commissioners Wednesday, Feb. 10, O’Daniel stated his resignation would be effective Feb. 26.
“I appreciated the offer to serve the Board and the citizens of Williamston and I have endeavored to consistently perform the responsibilities of town administrator with diligence and dedication. However, I feel that personally and professionally it is time to move on to a new opportunity,” O’Daniel wrote.
“I regret any inconvenience caused by my resignation and I offer my best wishes for the future progress and success in Williamston,” he concluded.
O’Daniel has been Williamston’s town administrator since September 2018.