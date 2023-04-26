The first week of April is set aside to recognize the nation’s public health professionals, yet many feel public recognition could never equal personal service, especially in light of the past three years.
Since the onset of COVID, Public Health Officials have never been in the national news spotlight as much as they had been in the recent past. Although the COVID buzz seems to be receding and health news is not a minute-by-minute focus, the Martin-Tyrrell-Washington (MTW) District Health Department continues to attend to the needs of the county’s citizens.
According to the CDC Foundation, public health is the science of protecting and improving the health of people and their communities.
“These efforts are accomplished by encouraging healthy lifestyles, researching disease and injury prevention strategies as well as identifying, preventing and responding to infectious disease threats to the community,” said Deputy Health Director Vickey Manning.
MTW Health Director Wes Gray, Manning and the team of 65 staff members, cover the services in the three counties and focus on three major areas; assessment, policy development and assurance.
Monitoring community health issues, educating the community and inspecting health and food establishments while enforcing pertinent laws is a considerable task, considering the district’s size.
"We inspect approximately 100 establishments that serve food. The frequency of inspections are based on restaurant processes and can be complicated. If a restaurant handles a variety of raw meat products or reheat items, they are inspected more frequently,” said Registered Environmental Health Specialist Jessica Johnson. “These entities are visited three to four times per year. Other entities that do not cool foods , such as fast food only, must be inspected twice per year.”
While the day to day risks of COVID seem to be less predominant, Manning realizes the virus hovers.
“COVID is still here, and I suspect that it will be around for the many years to come. Thankfully, we are not seeing the number of deaths and hospitalizations as we did one year, two or even three years ago,” said Manning.
“The staff at MTW provided all of its clinical services child health, maternal health, immunizations, environmental health, all of the mandated services, while trying to stay on top of changes in the testing and vaccinations procedures. We also had a huge influx of telephone calls, visits , emails etc from our community members about protecting themselves and others from COVID,” she said.
Food insecurity is a district wide problem and the Health Department deals with the problem regularly.
The health department offers the Womens, Infants and Children (WIC) program for qualifying individuals. The eligibility-based program is funded through the federal government and provides supplemental foods, health care referrals and nutrition education for low-income pregnant, breastfeeding, and non-breastfeeding postpartum women. The program also includes infants and children up to age 5 who are found to be at nutritional risk.
Aside from the WIC program, MTW is also required to provide and ensure that adult health, home health, dental health and maternal and child health are provided along with family planning.
“The Martin-Tyrrell-Washington (MTW) District Health Department provides all of these mandated services as well as many other services and programs. We have several health educators that work with the community on healthy living, opioid awareness, tobacco cessation and diabetes prevention,” explained Manning.
The same team provides care management services to families of children, up to five years of age, that are at risk of long-term medical conditions or are dealing with physical or emotional stress. The focus is to help these children reach every developmental milestone possible.
The department works closely with child care centers and homes making sure children are benefitting from high quality child care environments. The agency also offers behavioral health assistance and has a team available to help those in need of healthy coping skills, therapy or referrals for additional services. Department social workers also work to find free or low-cost prescription assistance for those qualifying.
The MTW District Health Department looks forward to continuing to partner with the community to improve the health and wellness of our residents. For more information, call Vickey Manning at 252-791-3133.