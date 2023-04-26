The first week of April is set aside to recognize the nation’s public health professionals, yet many feel public recognition could never equal personal service, especially in light of the past three years.

Since the onset of COVID, Public Health Officials have never been in the national news spotlight as much as they had been in the recent past. Although the COVID buzz seems to be receding and health news is not a minute-by-minute focus, the Martin-Tyrrell-Washington (MTW) District Health Department continues to attend to the needs of the county’s citizens.

