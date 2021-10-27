BEAR GRASS - What was once a savory staple for farmers and hunters has become a culinary novelty.
The humble Chicken Muddle, or “Mull,” even has a festival in its honor.
The town of Bear Grass just celebrated its eighth Chicken Mull Festival on Saturday, solidifying the simple concoction as the town’s unofficial trademark.
On Saturday, over 3,500 people flocked to this tiny Martin County town, population of around 66, to taste the local fare, take in the live music and browse the vendors.
This year’s festival saw one of the largest crowds.
“We thought it was a terrific festival,” said Bear Grass Mayor Charlotte Griffin. “We were very pleased with the variety of vendors. We had several people come in from out of town.”
Early in the morning, close to 900 pounds of chicken were muddled into a stew in large drum vats, stirred with boat paddles.
Members of the Bear Grass Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department cooked the majority of the mull. The recipe also calls for saltine crackers, salt, black pepper and red pepper.
Sold in Styrofoam to-go cups, the mull sells out every year. This year was no exception.
“We were very pleased with the response,” said Griffin.
Proceeds are given to the Bear Grass Charter School and Bear Grass Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department.
Last year the festival committee gave the charter school $6,000 and the fire department $4,000, said Griffin.
This year’s numbers were not yet available.
Around 40 vendors lined both sides of Bear Grass Road, a major thoroughfare to Greenville. Traffic was rerouted from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The beautiful weather likely contributed to the large crowd.
Lore has it that the town of Bear Grass in its early years was known for two things: moonshine and chicken mull.
Kevin Harris, Bear Grass native and chairman of the Chicken Mull Committee, said when deciding on a festival theme, they thought Chicken Mull seemed to be the safer choice between the two.
America seems to be catching on. In 2018, Garden and Gun Magazine featured a short story and recipe for Martin County Chicken Mull.
This year, Public Broadcasting Station’s (PBS) America’s Test Kitchen sent a reporter to record interviews for a podcast that will air next year, according to Mayor Griffin.
“Chicken mull really got its start way back when people were wood-firing barns,” Griffin said.
Generations ago, tobacco farmers used curing barns heated with wood.
“Someone had to keep vigil through the night, making sure the barns did not overheat or catch on fire,” she said.
Mull was cooked right in the field, in cast iron pots over wood fires.
“The farmers cooked it to have something to eat — and to feed anyone who dropped by,” she said. “They added crackers to it to make it stretch.
“Basically, chicken muddle was used to feed a lot of folks that was cheap,” she added.
In later years, she said it evolved into a popular item to sell at Ruritan fundraisers and hunting club dinners.
“It has a long history,” she added.
Bear Grass has high hopes the Chicken Mull Festival will have a long history too.
Deborah Griffin can be reached via email at enterprise@ncweeklies.com.