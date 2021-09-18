Alton Xavier Hardy, 31, was charged with assault on a female and injury to personal property.
Martin County Sheriff’s Office
Incidents
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports of incidents include:
Sept. 6
An overdose was reported at 1717 Mill Inn Rd. in Williamston.
Sept. 8
Warrant service other jurisdiction was reported at an undisclosed location.
An undisclosed event was reported at 12727 U.S. 64 in Williamston.
Sept. 9
All other larceny was reported at Robersonville Country Club, 20720 N.C. 903 in Robersonville.
A call for service was reported at 2167 Wild Cat Rd. in Williamston.
Communicating threats was reported at 1106 Perkins Rd. in Robersonville.
Child support was reported at 226 Andrews St. in Williamston.
Non-forcible breaking and entering was reported at 1188 Mill Inn Rd. in Williamston.
Sept. 10
Concealment of goods was reported at Dollar General in Bear Grass.
Sept. 11
Injury to real property was reported at 6388 Prison Camp Rd. in Williamston.
Sept. 12
Simple assault was reported at 1136 Robert Ln., Lot 60 in Williamston.
Break or enter motor vehicle, felony larceny, felony break or enter building and larceny after break or enter was reported at 114 East Main St. in Everetts.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports of arrests include:
Sept. 8
John Thomas Leary Jr., was charged with assault on a female.
Ollie Van Shepherd Jr., was charged with warrant service other jurisdiction.
Sept. 9
Monty Leon Jones was charged with child support.
Williamston Police Department
Incidents
The Williamston Police Department reports of incidents include:
Sept. 7
Larceny was reported at 1287 Greenville Ave. in Williamston.
Sept. 8
Obtain property by false pretense, uttering of forged instrument and worthless check was reported at 1310 Washington St. in Williamston.
Sept. 9
Breaking and entering and injury to real property was reported at 705 Hamilton St. in Williamston.
Failure to return rental property was reported at Washington St. near West Main St. in Williamston.
Sept. 10
First degree forcible rape was reported at Hyman Ave. and Andrews St. in Williamston.
Sept. 11
Simple assault was reported at Roanoke Apartments, 201 Gatling St., Apt. 24 in Williamston.
An undisclosed event was reported at West Church St. and North Martin Luther King Jr. St. in Williamston.
Sept. 12
Simple assault was reported at 619 West Main St. in Williamston.
Driving while license revoked was reported in front of Walmart on Washington St. in Williamston.
Driving while license revoked and without having good working order rear lamp displaying red light was reported at Washington St. near Skewarkee intersection in Williamston.
Sept. 13
Injury to real property and injury to personal property was reported at 118 West Blvd. in Williamston.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Williamston Police Department reports of arrests include:
Sept. 6
Alton Xavier Hardy, 31, was charged with assault on a female and injury to personal property.
Sept. 7
Lucretia Marie Kerlin, 30, was charged with simple assault.
Sept. 9
Darian Lamont Person, 44, was charged with failure to return rental property.
Sept. 11
Derrick Lamont Smith Jr., 27, was charged with displaying expired registration plate on vehicle and by failing to stop at a dully erected stop sign.
Sept. 12
Jaquan Keshawn Council-Bullock, 22, was charged with driving while license revoked.
Evan Pennell Staton, 33, was charged with driving while license revoked.
Robersonville Police Department
Incidents
The Robersonville Police Department reports of incidents include:
There are no incidents reported at this time.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Robersonville Police Department reports of arrests include:
There are no arrests reported at this time.