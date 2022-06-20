Martin County Sheriff’s Office
Incidents
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports of incidents include:
June 06
Warrant Service was reported at 701 Main St. in Robersonville.
June 07
Obtaining property by false pretenses was reported at 14677 US 64 in Williamston.
June 08
Damage to property was reported at 6783 Bear Grass Rd. in Williamston.
Computer hacking was reported at 3679 Wild Cat Rd. in Williamston.
Damage to property was reported at 102 Robersonville Manor in Robersonville.
June 09
Overdose was reported at 1059 Dragonfly Ln. in Williamston.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported at 5883 Roberrsonville Products Rd. in Robersonville.
June 10
Dead on arrival was reported at 2750 Uniontown Rd. in Jamesville.
Warrant service other jurisdiction was reported at 305 East Main St. in Williamston.
June 12
Trespassing/Warrant was reported at 2226 Rogers School Rd. in Williamston.
Uttering forged instrument was reported at Dollar General in Jamesville.
Lost or misplaced firearm was reported at 1062 Speight Rd. in Williamston.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports of arrests include:
June 06
Dashonia Roberson was charged with communicating threats.
Brandon Alan Moore was charged with rape.
June 09
Seleana Mae Lozano was charged with trafficking in opium or heroin, possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver schedule I controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver schedule II controlled substance and maintaining a dwelling for controlled substance.
June 10
Avery Lamont Williams Jr. was charged with warrant service other jurisdiction sell deliver heroin, warrant service other jurisdiction sell, deliver, counterfeit controlled substance and warrant service other jurisdiction conspiracy.
June 12
Liderrick Marcell Higgs was charged with trespassing.
Williamston Police Department
Incidents
The Williamston Police Department Incident’s Report Includes:
June 06
Injury to personal property was reported at 208 West Pine St. in Williamston.
Fail to appear was reported at 311 Jamesville Rd. Apt. B in Jamesville.
Rape was reported at 103 Price St. in Williamston.
Larceny was reported at 304 Washington St. in Williamston.
Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at 800 East Blvd. In Williamston.
June 07
Communicating threats and larceny was reported at 118 West Grace St. in Williamston.
June 08
Breaking and entering motor vehicle and larceny was reported at 400 North Elm St. in Williamston.
Larceny was reported at 219 Commons Cir. In Williamston.
Fail to appear was reported at 305 East Main St. in Williamston.
Misdemeanor Larceny was reported at 1900 West Main St. in Williamston.
June 09
Forgery of notes, checks, and other securities; counterfeiting instruments was reported at 504 West Main St. in Williamston.
June 10
Breaking and entering motor vehicle was reported at 117 Wilson St. Apt. B in Williamston.
Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at 260 West Pine St. in Williamston.
Injury to personal property was reported at 403 Henderson St. in Williamston.
Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at 305 East Main St. in Williamston.
Assault on a female was reported at 619 West Main St. in Williamston.
Possession of less than half ounce of marijuana was reported at North Haughton St. near West Grace St. in Williamston.
June 11
Simple assault was reported at 1471 Washington St. in Williamston.
Larceny was reported at 118 West Grace St. in Williamston.
Driving while impaired was reported at Washington St. near Garrett Rd. in Williamston.
June 12
Obtain property by false pretense was reported at 1109 West Main St. in Williamston.
Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at 317 East Blvd. In Williamston.
June 13
Communicating threats was reported at 109 Plymouth St. in Williamston.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Williamston Police Department reports of arrests include:
June 06
Evan Pennell Staton was charged with fail to appear.
Travon Mondell Best Jr. was charged with fail to appear.
June 08
Dexter Earl Mitchell was charged with fail to appear.
June 10
Tre’mya Laysha Hudgins was charged with fail to appear.
Marilynn Deloris Raynor was charged with fail to appear.
Montoya Lasha Brown was charged with fail to appear.
June 11
Darrick Leon Barnes was charged with driving while impaired.
June 12
Andrew Roberson Jr. was charged with assault on a female.