WILLIAMSTON – The Williamston Police Department is seeking information in an investigation after multiple people were shot at a party late Saturday night.
Williamston Police Capt. Beth Coltrain said offers were dispatched to Walnut Terrace on West Pine St. at approximately 11 p.m. on Saturday evening.
Investigation by officers at the department revealed a large party was occuring at a residence near Walnut Terrace when multiple rounds were fired from multiple locations along West Pine St. between North Haughton St. and North MLK Jr. Dr.
The shooters were reportedly on foot and fired shots that left five victims in need of treatment. They were all transported to Martin General Hospital, with four eventually receiving further treatment at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville.
One of the victims was located at the scene while the other four had been transported to MGH via personal vehicles.
Two vehicles also received damage in the shooting.
“Despite the suspect(s) being on foot amongst those attending the party, at (this time) no eye witnesses have been identified,” Capt. Coltrain said in the press release.
Four of the victims are from Williamston and one from Windsor. The victims have been identified as 31-year-old Brandon Brown, Peter Green (27), Dominique Williams (28), Glenn Bond (30) and Zquoya Hudgins (25).
The investigation is continuing and anyone with information is asked to call the Williamston Police Department at 252-792-2124 or Martin County Crime Stoppers at 252-792-8800.