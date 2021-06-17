Six Martin County towns will elect leaders in November.
Those who wish to be candidates in any of those towns will have the opportunity to file beginning July 2.
Bear Grass, Everetts, Hamilton, Hassell, Jamesville and Oak City will hold municipal elections. All six towns will be electing a mayor and full complement of commissioners.
Oak City will elect a mayor and five commissioners. Those currently holding those posts include longtime Mayor William Stalls along with commissioners Phillip Burnett, Henry “Hank” Edmondson, Sue Craft Harrell and Vonetta Porter. The fifth seat on the board is currently vacant following the death of former commissioner Joey Brown.
Jamesville will also have a mayor and five commissioners on the ballot. Dennis Anton was appointed mayor following the resignation of Bradley Davis and is currently serving. The five commissioners include Willis Williams, Larris Tolson, Carolyn Martin, Rachel Craddock and Mary Allen. Jamesville elects a mayor and commissioners for four-year terms.
The town of Hassell will also elect a mayor and five commissioners. Hassell’s current mayor is Michelle Sledge, who has served two terms in office. The commissioners elected two years ago included Jim Harrell, Bobbie Wiseman, David Wiseman, Crystal Keel and Eddie Keel. Bobbie Wiseman passed away last year, but attempts to garner the names of the current officials were unsuccessful.
In Hamilton, the mayor and five commissioners will be on the ballot. Those whose term expires include Mayor James “Jim” Goodrich and town commissioners Kerry Spivey, William Freeman, Linda Goodrich, Patricia Morring and Judith Stewart. All officials are elected for two-year terms.
Everetts will elect a mayor and three commissioners to two-year terms. Incumbent Ray Deans serves as mayor of Everetts. Two years ago, Ben Jones, William Prettyman and Becky Williams were elected to two-year terms. Attempts to determine if those commissioners are the same were unsuccessful.
In Bear Grass, a mayor and five commissioners will be elected to four-year terms. The longtime mayor of Bear Grass is Charlotte Griffin. The five commissioners include Elizabeth Smith, Calvin Owens, Elizabeth Harrell, Lucas Godard and Caleb Hines.
Filing is slated to begin at noon on Friday, July 2 and will continue through noon on Friday, July 16. Filing will take place at the Martin County Board of Elections office located at the Martin County Governmental Center, 305 East Main St., Room 20 in Williamston.