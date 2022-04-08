WILLIAMSTON - Connect with the local library.
National Library Week, April 3–9, is an annual celebration highlighting the role of libraries, librarians and library workers and the role they play in transporting lives and strengthening communities.
The American Library Association kicks off National Library Week with the release of the State of America Libraries Report, highlighting the challenges United States libraries faced in the second year of the pandemic, as well as the ways they innovated to meet the needs of communities.
The American Library Association believes National Library Week is a time to celebrate the nation’s library systems and promote library use and support.
Martin Memorial Library Librarian Ann Phelps said the library will be celebrating National Library Week with events all week and month long.
“The theme for this year’s event is “Libraries Change Lives and Communities.” We have a special bulletin board showing the history and newspaper clippings from the creation of Martin Memorial Library until now,” said Phelps.
The library has events for all ages this month to celebrate the library.
The library will host a knitting circle at 6 p.m. today (Thursday, April 7). Participants will join other knitters to form a knitting circle. The circle is free and open to knitters of all skill levels.
On the same night, Martin Memorial Library will host its Evening Book Club at 7 p.m.
Phelps will lead a discussion of “Even as We Breathe” by Annette Saunooke Clapsaddle in the Ella Mae Abbitt Meeting Room.
The book club is free, and open to the public. Copies of the book are available to borrow from the librarian’s office.
Preschoolers and their parents or caregivers are invited to participate in Story Time at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 12.
Librarian Assistant Mika Davis will guide age-appropriate stories, activities and games about Easter in the Ella Mae Abbitt Meeting Room.
The event is free, and open to the public.
Join the Community Book Club at noon Wednesday, April 20 as Martin Community College Librarian Maryanne Caudle will lead a discussion of “Hamnet” by Maggie O’Farrell in the conference room at Martin Community College.
The Book Club is free, and open to the public. Copies of the book is available to borrow from Martin Memorial Library or the Library at Martin Community College.
School-age children and their parents or caregivers are invited to build their own piggy bank at 4 p.m. Thursday, April 21 inside the Ella Mae Abbitt Meeting Room.
This event is a Science, Technology, Reading, Art and Math activity.
The program is free, but registration is required.
Come learn about money at Story Time at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 26.
Librarian Assistant Davis will lead preschoolers and their parents or caregivers in age-appropriate stories, activities and games about money.
Story Time is free, and open to the public.
There will also be fun for adults too.
Martin Memorial Library will host an Adult Acrylic Painting Class at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 26.
Librarian Phelps will present an instructional video to paint with acrylics on canvas.
“Instruction is free, but participants must bring their own supplies. Registration is required and will be limited,” said Phelps.
The library will close out the month with its Morning Book Club at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 27.
Library Assistant Kit Reddick will lead a discussion of “News of the World” by Paulette Jiles in the Ella Mae Abbitt Meeting Room.
The Morning Book Club is free, and open to the public. Copies of the book are available from the librarian’s office.
According to Phelps, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 1937 was declared Library Day in Williamston by Mayor J.B. Hassell and all citizens were asked to give generously to a fund to create a public library.
On April 11, 1938, Williamston Public library opened for business in the Ladies Auxiliary Room of the American Legion Hut of Watts Street. In 1941, the library moved to the back of town hall and became part of the newly formed BHM Regional Library System.
On Dec. 1, 1958, Williamston Town Hall was destroyed by a fire. The remains of the library were moved to the building vacated by Virginia Electric Power Company on Main Street. Six months prior to the fire, the Woman’s Club of Williamston purchased a lot at the corner of Grace and Smithwick street with plans to construct a building to house the library.
In 1959, the library was moved to the top floor of the George Reynolds Hotel at the corner of Main and Smithwick Streets.
“On April 23, 1961, the Williamston Public Library moved to a new facility built by the Woman’s Club. The name of the library was changed to Martin Memorial Library in honor of the many memorial gifts which helped build the new library,” Phelps added.
In 1969, the Town of Williamston began funding the library, ending more than 31 years of volunteer service spearheaded by the Woman’s Club.
The Grace Street library served the community well for over 30 years. In 1983, the need for additional space prompted the Friends of Martin Memorial Library to establish a building fund.
A generous bequest from the estate of Bill and Ella Mae Abbitt pushed the building fund beyond its goal.
On Oct. 2, 1995, the dream of a modern facility was realized when the new library was dedicated.
Martin Memorial Library is located at 200 North Smithwick St. in Williamston.
For more information about the library or events, call 252-792-7476.
Leslie Beachboard can be reached via email at lbeachboard@apgenc.com.