Krista Wood is the center manager for the NC Works offices in Williamston, Windsor, and Ahoskie. The Williamston office has just relocated to the Martin Community College (MCC) Campus at 1161 Kehukee Park Road.
This move is in keeping with a state-wide trend to connect students to jobs, and jobseekers to the education they may need for jobs.
According to Krista Wood, the center manager for the NCWorks offices in Williamston, Windsor and Ahoskie, “This move is proving to be timely. As the COVID restrictions have eased, and businesses are resuming their former work schedules, the need for skilled employees has soared. And since so many experienced workers retired from the workforce during the pandemic, the need to train new workers has really grown.”
NCWorks decided to move its office after 13 years in its old location.
“In 2020, NCWorks’ offices were closed due to the pandemic. We continued to serve the public via computers from home. During this time, we realized that we could consolidate some of our services and work in smaller, more efficient spaces.”
Another big change came about when NCWorks’ leadership was moved from under the State Department of Commerce to the regional Council of Government (COG), Rivers East.
Under Rivers East, NCWorks was reorganized – to go where their customers are. In the spring of 2022, the decision to move to a new space was made and a new location was chosen.
MCC President Wesley Beddard said, “As soon as I heard that NCWorks was looking for a new office in Martin County, I reached out to them. We already had a close working relationship with them. Many of our students receive financial assistance through their office, so it just made sense to have them here on our campus.”
NCWorks (formerly known as the Employment Security Commission) offers a wide variety of services that include assistance in finding jobs, statewide job posting for employers, job seeking preparation, training for high demand jobs, tuition assistance for training, youth services and hiring events like job fairs.
NCWorks also offers Traitify, a quick career assessment and personality tool for career exploration. These services will now be available on MCC’s campuses in Williamston and Windsor.
NCWorks’ new Williamston office is in Building 1, Room 12 on the MCC campus.
Hours of operation are in Williamston, Mondays and Wednesdays, 8:30 a.m. — 4:30 p.m. and in Windsor, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9 a.m. — 4 p.m.
The contact numbers for each NCWorks site are 252-792-7816 (Williamston) and 252-794-4861 (Windsor).