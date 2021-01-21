New Leader for Popular MCC Program

Williamston – Martin Community College has begun the new year with a new Emergency Management Services Coordinator.
Robert Whistler took over the position on Jan. 4, bringing a wealth of experience and training to the program. Selected in December 2020, Whistler replaces Carla Godwin, who accepted another position with College of the Albemarle last fall.
Prior to joining the M.C.C. staff, Whistler was the Deputy Chief of the Edgecombe County Rescue Squad.
Whistler previously served as Coordinator of Emergency Services and Public Safety Training for Edgecombe Community College and as an E.M.S. instructor.
He also worked as Lead E.M.S. Instructor at nearby Nash Community College.
As a paramedic, Whistler has also provided Advanced Life Support services for both, the Edgecombe County Rescue Squad and Wilson County E.M.S.
Whistler’s EMS career began with his training at Conemaugh School of E.M.S. in Johnstown, P.A. There he earned his National Registry Paramedic Certificate.
After making his way south, Whistler earned an A.A.S. Degree in E.M.S. Bridging from Lenoir Community College in Kinston, and in 2018, attained his B.S. degree in Business from N.C. Wesleyan College with a concentration in Organizational Management.
Whistler is also currently certified as a C.M.C. Rope Rescue Technician, an A.H.A. Instructor (for B.L.S., A.C.L.S., P.A.L.S. and A.C.L.S.-E.P.), an National Incident Management System Core Curriculum Instructor (I.C.S., N.I.M.S., A.H.P.S.), an N.C. Level II E.M.S. Instructor and an National Association of EMS Educators - Level I Instructor.
Nathan Mizell, MCC’s Vice President of Continuing Education, states, “I am so pleased to have Robert Whistler joining our Public Safety training team. His experience and education make him an extremely versatile instructor and leader. I look forward to seeing him build a strong working relationship with our regional EMS Departments and Martin Community College.”
According to MCC officials, Whistler is already busy scheduling classes for the remainder of the 2020-2021 Academic Year.
The E.M.S. community can keep up with Whistler and M.C.C.’s training opportunities on Facebook – just search Martin Community College E.M.S.
First up is an Emergency Medical Technician - E.M.T. - Initial class. This 246-hour course will be offered on the Williamston campus, from 6 – 9 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays starting on Feb. 1 and ending May 29.
This training includes classroom, on-line and psychomotor learning.
Students must complete clinical and fielded internship hours during the course.
Prerequisites for the course include being 17 years of age on or before the official end date of the course.
One of the following are required: a high school diploma, high school equivalency or proof of successful completion of an exam assessing basic reading comprehension skills at a minimum at the eleventh-grade level.
Candidates must also provide proof of immunizations prior to beginning field or clinical education.
Following successful completion of the course, students will be eligible to take the N.C. E.M.T. Exam.
For additional information, or to register for the class, contact Whistler at rw08276@martincc.edu or via phone at 252-789-0266.