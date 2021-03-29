Robersonville – The Robersonville Police Department has expanded its roster of officers.
Mayor Tina Brown was delighted to swear in Mikeal LaShaun “Shaun” Clark as the newest member of the Robersonville Police Department.
“We are excited to welcome Shaun as a new member of our police team,” Brown said. “And we are looking forward to him getting to know the Robersonville community.”
Clark, who is a native of Halifax, graduated from the Edgecombe Community College Basic Law Enforcement Training Program (BLET) on Jan. 19.
Brown knows recruitment of officers to small towns is not an easy task, which makes Clark’s arrival a joyous occasion.
As mayor, Brown is quick to express her respect and admiration for the police department.
“I am proud to say we have dedicated police officers that stepped up and continue to work hard during these challenging times to keep our Robersonville community safe,” Brown added.
“We appreciate all of our guys so much and they have our support.”