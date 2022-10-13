In an ongoing effort to beautify Downtown Williamston, new trees are coming.
Cameron Braddy Town Planner and Zoning Administrator, said the Town will soon be replacing the shady Ginkgo trees that line the sidewalks.
The Ginkgo trees turn a brilliant shade of gold in fall, but when female Ginkgo trees shed their leaves and berries, they rot, emitting a stench and staining the sidewalks.
Braddy explained to Mayor Joyce Whichard Brown and Board members at the August meeting that the tree’s roots also were damaging the sidewalks, and needed to be replaced before more damage was done.
The board voted unanimously to replace the trees.
Braddy said they will be replacing the Ginkos with a more downtown-friendly tree species, the Tuscarora Crape Myrtle, to match some trees already planted in areas of downtown.
The process of removing and planting will begin this week, which will affect parking in some areas.
“We plan to complete this process as quickly and efficiently as possible,” said Braddy.
Also, in effort to help beautify downtown, Braddy said yard signs, stake signs, banners, or other forms of promotional advertising are no longer allowed in the flowerbeds along Main Street.
All signs were be taken up no by Friday, Oct. 7.
As an alternative, according to Braddy, Williamston Downtown, Inc. will be offering area businesses sidewalk signs, such as chalkboard or sandwich board signs, as a way for the businesses to advertise uniformly, keeping signs out of the flowerbeds.
For information on how to receive a sidewalk sign for a downtown business, please contact Andrew Kuhn at (252) 792-5142, or akuhn@townofwilliamston.com.
“We appreciate everyone’s cooperation as we continue our efforts to improve our downtown district,” Braddy said. For questions, email Braddy at cbraddy@townofwilliamston.com or call (252) 792-5142.
Deborah Griffin can be reached via email at dgriffin@apgenc.com.
