New Year will bring big changes to Downtown

The new year will bring big changes to the downtown area in Williamston, according to Town Planner and Zoning Administrator Cameron Braddy.
Plans for some of the changes were set in motion months ago – many of them fueled by grants. Many projects are in the process of being completed and a few have already been completed.
One of the changes concerns the overall look of Downtown.
Braddy said at the November Williamston Board of Commissioners meeting they will postpone replanting trees on Main Street downtown.
While there was some negative criticism, the planning department also received some positive feedback.
“It lit a fire on Facebook,” Braddy said. “We received ideas of items some of the public would like to see installed downtown,” including different types of trees, lights and light poles.
“We decided to do more research to see what might be feasible to maximize the aesthetic improvement of Main Street,” he said. “We still want to plant trees, but we want to consider the costs of other installations, like light poles and lights. It will probably be early spring before we plant the new trees.”
Braddy said they are considering ideas presented by the public posted on Facebook.
“We want to show the community we are listening. We printed out all the comments, sat down and asked how we can fiscally do this?” he said. “Our goal now is to take those comments and see what we can afford to do — maybe not all at once — but create some kind of phased plan; capitalizing on the interest — while people are thinking and talking about it — and do as much as we can.”
He said in the last year and-a-half multiple changes have taken place in the downtown area. So many, in fact, there are no buildings in the downtown left for purchase.
Five new businesses have been created, five buildings are receiving improvements and five have recently been purchased.
Under new businesses, two have already opened: Dog Branch Antiques & Auctions (145 East Main St.) and Wanda’s Wonders, a small retail shop, (117 East Main St.).
Others include a smoothie shop (150 West Main St.); and Only the Finest, a men’s clothing store (124 Harrison St.) and a yet unnamed coming business at 113 East Main St.
Of the five buildings which have made improvements, he included the new police department at 100 South Haughton and the Old County Courthouse, where they are restoring the windows.
Also receiving improvements is The Committee of 100 Building at 108 Main St., he said.
“Right now, they are just doing a shell building for an incubator space,” said Braddy. “The roof is finished, and they are now working on getting the floor poured.”
Also being renovated is the old bank building at 122 West Main St.. According to Braddy, this is slated to become a boutique hotel.
The owners, from South Carolina, plan to put “an office or retail space up front on the bottom floor, two apartments [short-term living spaces] in the back and four apartments each on the second and third floors,” Braddy said. “We are looking forward to that.
“The roof is finished, and they are starting on the interior renovations now,” he added.
Braddy said the five properties that have been recently purchased, include the space at 111 West Main, (where Mitchell’s stood), as well as 110 West Main, 117 West Main, 201 West Main and 114-120 Washington St. (the Old Martin Supply building). Braddy said the new owner is currently recruiting business for the structure.
He said the outlook is good for Williamston’s downtown.
“It is steady and getting busier, which we are happy to see,” he said.
He said there is outside interest in the community. Some of the buildings’ buyers are from out of state and want to invest in the area.
“People are coming in, buying buildings because they want to build a business,” he said.
He said Williamston Downtown Inc. is still offering Facade and Building Improvement Grants, “which are matching grants,” said Braddy. “The Facade Grant can be used for any facade work, permanent or semi-permanent work, like decorations. The Building Improvement Grant can be used for “anything that will stay with the building if it were to be sold, such as HVAC, electrical or structural work,” he added.
Those who are interested can contact Braddy at (252)792-5142, ext. 227; or Planning and Downtown Marketing Coordinator Andre Kuhn, at (252) 792-5142, ext. 228.
“We are also continuing to look for grant opportunities through the N.C. Main Street Program,” Braddy added. “They keep a list updated of funding opportunities. Those grants tend to be pretty specific,” he said.
Braddy came to Williamston’s Planning Department in June of 2017. He said he has watched the downtown atmosphere improve dramatically over the years.
“We are excited about all the changes,” he added.
He said it is the planning department’s goal is to foster business and development.
Other changes that are taking place in the area are with the help of Federal and State grants.
The town was recently allocated $730,000 by the state to complete the Roanoke River boardwalk.
“We are now in the process of doing the scope of work and getting bids,” Braddy said.
The plan is to eventually connect the boardwalk from the boat ramp to Moratoc Park in a big loop.
The town also recently received about $240,000 for the installation of Electric Vehicle Fast Chargers downtown, according to Williamston Town Administrator Eric Pearson.
In addition, the town recently received $750,000 (with the help of retiring U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield), which will be used for housing revitalization and for a project not yet announced for the Downtown, added Pearson.