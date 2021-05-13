No More Special Rates: State Auditor has opened investigation

ROBERSONVILLE - "For many years now, some town utilities' customers were afforded a flat 2,000 gallons per month water and sewer usage charge," Interim Town Manager Steve Harrell explained during Tuesday's regular meeting of town officials.
"Sewer charge is based on amount of water used each month. The water meters for these customers were not read and a flat 2,000 gallons usage was simply applied to the customers' monthly bill," he added.
When asked how long this practice had been in place, Harrell responded, "decades."
The practice, according to Harrell, was "originally afforded to town employees as some sort of a perk, but also has been afforded retired employees and some other customers both residential and commercial."
In an overview given during the meeting, Harrell stated in a few incidences, the flat rate had been given rather than replace or remove water meters in place, which were either broken or difficult to reach.
Information regarding the flat rate accounts was referred to the Local Government Commission - as are all financial matters of the town at this time.
"As this flat 2,000 gallons usage charge is not a part of the town's water and sewer rates' schedule, the LGC has instructed us to discontinue this flat rate charge and move these remaining customers to the town's scheduled water and sewer rates going forward," Harrell stated.
Harrell told the audience steps were already underway to replace and/or move meters as needed. Meters are already being read for some of these customers. Bills will go out for the month of June denoting actual water use, not just a flat charge.
According to Harrell, the LGC is working on a notification letter that will go out with the bills of those receiving the special rate.
"The town has been informed by State Auditor Beth Wood that her office has started an investigation into this matter and town staff will be meeting with representatives from her office in the next week or so," he explained. "We don't have an options, that's something the LGC says we have to do."
He was unable to provide a number of accounts that fall into this category since more are continually being discovered.
Robersonville Taxes
Two items were discussed regarding taxes for the town during Tuesday's meeting.
By state statute each governing body must have an appointed tax collector.
Upon his own recommendation, Harrell was unanimously appointed interim tax collector for the town.
The interim town manager suggested this, "So we can move forward with the collection of late property taxes."
Harrell added, the LGC has complete negations with Martin County to begin collecting property taxes for the town next fiscal year. The contract was on the agenda for approval during Wednesday's meeting of the Martin County Commissioners.
Harrell pointed out the county would not collect back taxes. That responsibility would remain with the town of Robersonville.