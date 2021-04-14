Williamston - "There is essentially no owner of the building."
That is Zach Dickerson's conclusion regarding 154 West Main St. - also known as the Tar Heel Apartment Building.
Dickerson, Planning and Downtown Marketing Coordinator for the town of Williamston, has done extensive research attempting to locate parties responsible for the property following the collapse of the second floor in late February.
The owner of record, Community Developers of Beaufort Hyde Inc., was established as a nonprofit organization based out of Belhaven.
Dickerson sent letters to all parties listed on the organizations records with the North Carolina Secretary of State's office. All letters were either returned or the party was deceased.
A 501(c)(3) or nonprofit organization typically is tax exempt. Once it was realized the property was not being used for purposes under the distinction, taxes were levied and remain unpaid.
Dickerson stated he would be speaking with Williamston's new town attorney, Watsi Sutton, on the possibility of a tax foreclosure for this property.
"It's a really unfortunate situation," he told town officials - one that has now become a public safety hazard.
A wall has been constructed around the base of the building in hopes of avoiding damage or injury from any additional falling debris.
Commissioner Al Chesson asked if removal cost had been investigated, suggesting, "We need to be prepared."
Dickerson stated the town may soon be eligible to apply for the same grant that aided in the demolition of the Mitchell Building.
"I think we are going to be discussing this for some time to come," Chesson added.
According to the Williamston Commercial Historic District's application for the National Register of Historic Places, the Tar Heel Apartments - circa 1920 - was built as a rental investment and called the "crowning achievement for agricultural entrepreneur James Grist Staton.
Although 1920 was inscribed on the façade, the 1921 Sanborn map has the building labeled "to have been 3 story Dep't store. Construction suspended 1920. Walls 1st floor only."
The reason for the delay is believed to have been related to the post World War I depression.
The depression forced the failure of Peoples Bank, according to the historical application, in which Staton had invested over $10,000.
Construction was completed in 1926 and many occupants called the facility home, including O.C. Miller's Dollar Store and Nassef's Department Store.
From1937 until 1952 the Charlotte-based Belk-Tyler Company occupied the entire first story and the building was primarily known for apartments upstairs.
The building was purchased in 1947 by Jesse S. Whitley, owner of a local building supply company, and remained in family ownership at the time of the 1995 application.
The apartments had been vacant since the mid-1980s and the first story continued to serve as rental space.
For many current residents, it will always be remembered as the Belk Tyler Annex and Hopkins Shoe Store.