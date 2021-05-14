WILLIAMSTON – Tabled.
That was the outcome of the Pre-65 Retirees Health Insurance Options Follow-Up item on the agenda for the May meeting of the Martin County Commissioners.
Martin County Commission Chairman Ronnie Smith commented the item would be discussed in closed session; however, no action was taken by the board when the open session resumed prior to the meeting’s adjournment at nearly 11 p.m.
Nearly a dozen retirees who anxiously await the fate of their health insurance, which is currently paid for by the county as per their retirement agreement, watched the meeting on a large screen television in the hallway of the Martin County Courthouse.
As commissioners and others entered the building to attend the meeting, several of the retirees quietly held signs with the amounts they would be forced to pay a month to maintain “comparable” insurance to what is now provided by the county. Amounts range from $250 per month to more than $400 a month the retirees would have to pay as early as July if the change is approved by commissioners.
Anna Shaw, one of the Pre-65 retirees, spoke on behalf of the group attending the meeting, during the scheduled public comment portion of the meeting.
As Shaw showed some of the signs to the commissioners, she explained, “These are amounts we did not anticipate when signing our retirement papers.”
At the time those papers were signed, Shaw explained each retiree was told “comparable” insurance — to what they had as full-time employees — would be provided for them upon retirement.
“What we want to do is let our commissioners know that we hope we can come together with a solution for the betterment of all involved,” Shaw told the audience. “We hope you all will take our phone calls when we call. We don’t simply dial your number just to be dialing.”
Shaw went on to explain she personally was waiting on a return phone call.
“I have called twice and not gotten a response,” she said.
After reiterating the desire of the group – to find a solution beneficial to everyone – Shaw added, “Please know we will follow up with each and every one of you.”
Following the meeting, retirees were still concerned whether or not the June 15 deadline for submitting information regarding their choice for insurance coverage, which was included in their original letter, would still be upheld.
When asked if this deadline was still applicable, Martin County Manager James Bennett – who sent the original letter to the retiree group – responded, “Anything I say may be premature.”
Bennett explained the budget would be presented at the May 19 Budget Meeting and the decision would be made by the commissioners.
The Enterprise reached out to Smith for comment on the matter but were unable to reach him due to his voicemail being full and messages not being accepted.
In other business, the board swore in a new clerk and accepted responsibility for collecting taxes for the town of Robersonville.
New Clerk Sworn In
Julia Rease was sworn in as the new clerk to the board of commissioners at the beginning of Wednesday night’s meeting. Marion Thompson, retired clerk to the board who has been filling in and is training the new clerk, administered the oath. Rease was already employed by the county in the Department of Social Services before begin hired as clerk.
Robersonville Taxes
The board unanimously voted to approve an agreement allowing Martin County to bill and collect taxes for the town of Robersonville, for all real and property taxes - beginning July 1.
Per the agreement, the county will receive approximately two and one-half of all monies collected which will equal about $14,000.
The town of Robersonville will be responsible for the collection of any past due taxes through June 30, 2021.