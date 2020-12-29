Williamston – Martin County students and staff will resume the same schedule they had before Christmas when they return for the spring semester.
This decision came in a Martin County Board of Education meeting - labeled a special meeting - held Monday, Dec. 28.
Wes Gray, Martin Tyrrell Washington Health Director, presented a COVID update on local, state and national case numbers. Board members then took the opportunity to ask questions.
Since there was no change in course of action recommended, no vote was required by the board.
Some parents expressed their concern that no changes were made following Gray’s presentation of case numbers and confirmation a post-Christmas spike was to be expected.
“As someone who works in healthcare every day, this is a very poor decision in my professional opinion,” Jamie Tice, mother of three, wrote on Facebook.
“COVID numbers are skyrocketing, teachers are drowning, resources are becoming very, very limited and will soon be non-existent,” she added.
Tice went on to say she does want her children in school, but “not at the expense of their health or sub-par education,” meaning the process not the teachers.
Dr. David Fonseca, Superintendent of Martin County Schools, explained the board heard the presentation made by Gray, discussed the information and asked questions. The board then reached the decision not to modify the schedule at this time.
“Parents have the choice to attend in- person learning or remote learning provided by Martin County Schools,” Fonseca said.
He verified that parents wishing to switch from in-person learning as they were signed up for first semester can still transition to remote learning by contacting their child’s school.
Fonseca explained following the meeting that COVID-19 has greatly impacted the decision-making process of all school systems, explaining there may no longer be one-size fits all solution for situations.
The virtual meeting was held via Google Meets, which the Board of Education has done since going virtual in the spring.
Monday evening’s meeting did not allow attendees to log on once the attendance reached 100.
Others who were initially logged onto the meeting were bumped off and not allowed to rejoin in time to hear the decision firsthand.
Fonseca offered his apology for the technical difficulty and his assurance the problem would be identified and rectified prior to the next Martin County Schools Board of Education meeting, scheduled for Monday, Jan. 4.
Classes resume Jan. 5.