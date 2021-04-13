Martin Tyrrell Washington Health District staff has issued an important update about the J&J vaccine and the upcoming vaccination clinic in Oak City.
MTW has canceled the clinic in Oak City originally scheduled for Thursday, April 15. This cancellation is due to a pause regarding the J&J vaccine. The CDC and FDA are reviewing data at this time.
Click here to read the full, joint statement from the Centers for Disease Control and the Food and Drug Administration.
Those would like to receive a Moderna vaccine, please call the MTW clinic at (252) 793-3023.