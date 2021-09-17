OAK CITY – There was a dedication ceremony held for a new flag pole on Saturday Sept. 11.
The new flag pole will become Oak City’s Veterans Memorial for its citizens.
“Oak City has been hit hard as a small community due to COVID and we just wanted to be able to do something positive for our community,” said Oak City Mayor ProTem Sue Harrell.
The morning was filled with meaningful events to make the dedication memorable.
The Oak City Baptist Church rang their church bell that can be heard all across town at 8:46 a.m. because that was the time that the first plane hit the first tower 20 years ago on 9/11.\Following that there were two speakers who spoke about their different experiences of 9/11. The speakers were Marvin Hillierd and Ron Craft.
Craft spoke about his experiences from being in Germany and having to report to the commanders what had happened, though he wasn’t here in the United States he felt like he was.
Following the two speakers the song ‘Where Were You When The World Stopped Turning’ by Alan Jackson was played. After the song was over the Baptist church then rang their bells for a second time at 9:03 a.m. to symbolize when the second plane hit the other twin tower.
There were about 37 people that attended the event this past Saturday morning in Oak City.
This project was strictly funded through a Woodman Life Project along with donations. Woodman Life manager Kim Cannon, who lives in Oak City came to Harrell requesting help to come up with a town beautification project that she was working on.
Harrell gave Cannon the idea of the Veterans Memorial and Cannon agreed that it was a great idea and she presented it to Woodman Life.
The original plan was to have the memorial done by Veterans Day in November, however when Cannon presented it to Woodman Life they asked and requested that the memorial be done by 9/11. So, through volunteers and the board members they were able to finish the memorial for 9/11.
“We plan to have another event in November at the memorial for Veterans Day,” said Harrell.
The times and everything for the event are to be announced however they encourage the citizens to please go view the memorial, along with attending the event that will be held in November for Veterans Day.
Oak City is proud and excited of all the work that went into this project.