WILLIAMSTON – Due to the untimely death of the late William Stalls, filing for mayor of Oak City is resuming.

Stalls, who had served 10 years as mayor and was a candidate for re-election, passed away on Sunday.

Martin County Board of Elections Director Kristy Modlin said filing was required to reopen under N.C. General Statute 163-294.4(b).

Filing opened at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18 and will remain open through 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, those wishing to file should call the office before coming whenever possible.

Former Oak City Commissioner Eddie Brown is on the ballot as a candidate for mayor. His name will remain on the ballot despite any filing that takes place in the next week.

Thadd White is Group Editor of the Bertie Ledger-Advance, Chowan Herald, Perquimans Weekly, The Enterprise & Eastern North Carolina Living. He can be reached via email at twhite@ncweeklies.com.