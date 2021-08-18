WILLIAMSTON – Due to the untimely death of the late William Stalls, filing for mayor of Oak City is resuming.
Stalls, who had served 10 years as mayor and was a candidate for re-election, passed away on Sunday.
Martin County Board of Elections Director Kristy Modlin said filing was required to reopen under N.C. General Statute 163-294.4(b).
Filing opened at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18 and will remain open through 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, those wishing to file should call the office before coming whenever possible.
Former Oak City Commissioner Eddie Brown is on the ballot as a candidate for mayor. His name will remain on the ballot despite any filing that takes place in the next week.