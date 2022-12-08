Oaths were sworn across the county as local officials took office on Monday, Dec. 5, following last month’s election.

To be technically compliant with the law, the Oath of Office must be taken every time a new term of service begins, even if the official was re-elected as in the case of Martin County Sheriff Tim Manning, Clerk of Superior Court Tonya Leggett and two County Commissioners – Joe Ayers and Ronnie Smith.

Deborah Griffin can be reached via email at dgriffin@apgenc.com.