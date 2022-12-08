Oaths were sworn across the county as local officials took office on Monday, Dec. 5, following last month’s election.
To be technically compliant with the law, the Oath of Office must be taken every time a new term of service begins, even if the official was re-elected as in the case of Martin County Sheriff Tim Manning, Clerk of Superior Court Tonya Leggett and two County Commissioners – Joe Ayers and Ronnie Smith.
Along with their staff members, each was required to be sworn in to a new term.
The Oath of Office means the elected person solemnly swears or affirms he or she will support the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution and laws of the State of North Carolina, and all local ordinances, and to faithfully and impartially perform and discharge the duties of their office, according to the law and the best of their ability.
Sheriff Manning earned about 74 percent of the vote against candidate Marvin Hilliard. Leggett, earned 7,698 votes in her unopposed bid for re-election.
The only two candidates for Martin County Commissioner were incumbents Joe Ayers (R) and Ronnie Smith (D). Both were re-elected.
The Honorable District Court Judge Regina Parker performed most of the swearing in ceremonies for the local officials and employees.