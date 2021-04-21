WILLIAMSTON - Progress continues to be made on the addition and renovation of the town's Fire-Rescue-EMS station as the department approaches their 100th year of operations as a state-recognized department.
Construction began on the 43-year old facility, located at 901 Washington St., in June 2020, according to Chief Michael Peaks.
"Throughout this project we have done our best to make everything as energy efficient as it can be," he explained.
For example, lighting throughout is being upgraded to LED lights and many have motion sensors which will shut the light off if left on.
"We are open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Energy costs can quickly add up," Peaks explained. New mechanical vents and returns will also aid in energy savings.
Renovations to the existing facility will enhance operations by allowing staff more room to work, sometimes making that room much safer.
Two pieces of apparatus will be housed in the new section, according to Peaks.
"We are not adding any new equipment, we've just run out of room (in the original section) as far as space between trucks," he stated. With each vehicle replacement which is made, the vehicles are getting larger and require more room.
Spacing out the vehicles allows staff the ability to work between more safely during daily routines and better maneuver throughout the facility as well as increasing their speed and accessibility to get trucks out of the station in response to a call.
The facility's new training room will benefit far more than just the department members.
"This will also serve as the town's emergency operations center," Peaks explained.
Department heads, elected officials and responders will be able to continue to function from the center in the event of an emergency.
"We can run the town's entire operation out of this room if we had to," said Peaks.
Upgraded technology, including fiber internet, will assist in those situations by helping maintain contact with other agencies, and on a daily basis aid the department by making required reporting much more streamline.
The facility's original generator is being replaced, which will help maintain daily operations and ensure full function of emergency operations when needed.
One of the greatest needs this project is helping meet, according to Peaks, is eliminating or improving storage challenges.
Previously, EMS supplies were having to be house in the administrative assistant's office and where ever else they could find a spot.
The new addition will house the chief and administrative assistant's office as well as a designated storage area for EMS supplies.
"Everything will be in one room which is climate controlled and access controlled," he explained.
The new section of the station will also house a public education area where Capt. Stacy Pippin will be able to welcome groups, once COVID-19 restrictions allow, for educational programs.
The station's original fire engine, which was restored at no cost to the town, will also be on display in this area.
There are numerous other upgrades which may not be of importance to the public, but are meaningful to the firefighters such as the replacement of homemade stands that holds their turn out gear.
Now turnout gear will hang on the wall on brand new racks made for this purpose.
Christina Craft, Interim Town Administrator, said the project was budgeted at $2,115,552 and "currently has not gone over budget."
Funds are predominately from a United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) loan which required the town of Williamston to contribute $73,000.
Peaks expressed his gratitude to the town leaders who have continued to make the safety and productivity of the department a priority.
He shared the work of the department would not be possible with only paid staff and how much the volunteers have and will always mean to the department.
"It's a commitment, but what a better thing to do?" he asked.
He reminds the public the department overs an area which extends to Jones Road, Ballard Road and Ralph Taylor Road and they are always looking for volunteers to join the department.
"Somebody's worst day," Peaks paused, "we strive to make it our best day."
To continue doing that, the department can use all the dedicated help they can get.