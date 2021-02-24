Williamston – Police have charged one suspect and are looking for another in drug-related death of a Martin County woman.
On Feb. 14, officers with the Williamston Police Department were dispatched to the Ross Motel on N.C. 17 for a death investigation. The deceased, Brittany Barber, 29, died from a heroin overdose the same day.
According to Williamston Police officials, an investigation into Barber’s death revealed multiple suspects were involved in the heroin transaction that led to her death.
Seddrick Nicholson, 40, was arrested and charged with death by distribution. Nicholson was held on a $200,000 bond and made his first court appearance Feb. 23.
Warrants have also been obtained for Shermeika Nicholson, 34, for death by distribution.
Anyone with information about this case or the whereabouts of Shermeika Nicholson is asked to call Martin County Crime Stoppers 252-792-8800 or Williamston Police Department 252-792-2124.
Williamston Police report the investigation is still ongoing in this matter.