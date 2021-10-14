WILLIAMSTON - One-Stop Voting began this morning (Thursday) for municipal contests in Bear Grass, Everetts, Hamilton, Jamesville and Oak City.
Those wishing to vote for candidates in those towns can do so from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. each weekday at the Martin County Governmental Center in Williamston.
Voting began today and will continue on weekdays until Friday, Oct. 29. There will be one Saturday of voting, which will be Oct. 30 when the office will be open from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.
There are no contested races in Bear Grass where Mayor Charlotte Griffin is unopposed in her bid for re-election. There are five people running for the same number of seats on the town board. They include Lucas Godard, Elizabeth H. Harrell, Caleb Hines, Calvin Owens and Tammy Taylor.
In Everetts, Mayor Ray Deans is unopposed as are the three seeking town board seats – Ben A. Jones Jr., Wanda Beacham Murphy and William Prettyman.
Hamilton will have opposition as Mayor James “Jim” Goodrich is seeking a second term in office. He is opposed by former town commissioner Ervin Williams.
The five incumbent Hamilton Town Commissioners – Linda Goodrich, William Freeman, Patricia Morring, Kerry Spivey and Judith Stewart – are seeking re-election. Also seeking office are former town commissioner Larry Jackson and newcomer Brian Thomas.
In Jamesville, two people are seeking the office of mayor. Current Mayor Dennis Anton is seeking a full term in office. He is opposed by Craig A. Tucker.
Five people – including four incumbents — are seeking the five seats on the Jamesville town board. They include Mary Allen, Rachel Waters Craddock, Larris Tolson and Willis Williams. They are joined by newcomer Kim Cockrell.
In Oak City, there is a race for mayor to replace the late William Stalls. Stalls had filed to seek another term before his untimely death earlier this year.
Instead, two former candidates for mayor – Eddie Brown and Valerie Cotten-Thompson – will seek the office.
There are also eight people seeking five seats on the Oak City Board of Commissioners. The candidates include Phillip Burnett, Ke’Vonna Easley, J.C. Edwards, Sue Craft Harrell, Vonetta Porter, Patrice Rosario, Mattie D. Streeter and Kevin Turner.
The town of Hassell does not offer absentee balloting. Municipal elections for Parmele, Robersonville and Williamston are slated for 2023.