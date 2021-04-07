Ongoing Investigation : Incident spurs precautionary lockdown

WILLIAMSTON- Martin General Hospital went into lockdown just after 4:30 p.m. Monday due to an incident now under investigation by the Williamston Police Department.
Chief Travis Cowan of the Williamston Police Department confirmed three individuals arrived at the hospital's emergency department, two suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
Police were never aware of any threat to hospital staff, Cowan confirmed, and believed the lockdown to be precautionary.
Hospital officials confirmed the incident leading to the investigation did not occur on the Martin General Hospital property and no staff members were injured at any point.
At approximately 7:30 p.m., the facility lifted the lockdown, according to Heather Wilkinson, MGH Director of Marketing.
"The safety of our staff and patients in our care are our top priority," Wilkerson said.
"The hospital may choose to go into lock down anytime a situation may be ongoing, especially in situations of a violent crime in the community. On April 5, the hospital was on lockdown for three hours and then resumed normal activity."
Wilkerson explained hospital officials coordinate with local law enforcement before resuming normal activity.
Cowan stated the car, which was located in an area behind the entrance to the emergency department, was the vehicle used to transport the injured to the hospital and was being processed for evidence in the investigation.
The circumstances which brought the individuals to the hospital are currently under investigation by the Williamston Police Department.
Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Williamston Police Department at 252-792-2124 or Martin County Crime Stoppers at 252-792-8800.