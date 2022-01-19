WILLIAMSTON – On the rise.
The Martin County active COVID-19 case count has seen a significant increase with over 600 current active cases.
According to a latest report from Martin-Tyrrell-Washington Health District Health Director Wes Gray before going to press Wednesday night, there have been a total of 5,091 cases of COVID-19 in Martin County. Of the overall cases, there have been 188 breakthrough cases.
There are currently 629 active cases in Martin County, which includes 279 new cases reported since Friday, Jan. 14.
“We are currently experiencing an extremely large volume of positive cases reported from several testing service providers. The number of new cases in our district is likely much higher than official case totals indicate,” said Gray
There have been 79 COVD-19 related deaths in Martin County since the worldwide pandemic began. This includes two new COVID-19 deaths being reported.
There have been a total of 787 COVID-19 cases in Tyrrell County. There are currently 101 active cases in Tyrrell County, including 36 new cases since Friday, Jan 14. There have been 43 breakthrough cases.
Tyrrell County has had seven COVID-19 related deaths since the worldwide pandemic began.
A total of 2,564 COVID-19 cases in Washington County. There are currently 354 active cases in Washington County, including 190 new cases since Friday, Jan 14. There have been 125 breakthrough cases.
Washington County has had 41 COVID-19 related deaths since the worldwide pandemic began. This is an increase of three new COVID-19 related deaths.
“Our sincere condolences to the family, friends, and caretakers of this patient,” said Gray.
Currently, there are 11 individuals hospitalized regionally.
According to the Martin County Schools COVID-19 Dashboard, there have been 304 total cases of COVID-19 throughout the district since the start of school on Aug. 23, including 242 students and 61 staff members.
The dashboard’s most recent update for the week ending Friday, Jan. 7 shows 52 current COVID-19 cases, including 18 staff members and 34 students.
As of Tuesday, Jan. 11, there are four ongoing outbreaks within the region. The outbreak totals are from the beginning of the outbreak and not active totals.
There is an outbreak in Martin County at the Carrolton of Williamston Nursing Home, where 14 staff members and 44 residents have tested positive. Another outbreak in Martin County was reported at Vintage Inn, a residential care facility, where three staff members have tested positive.
An outbreak in Washington County is at the Carrolton of Plymouth Nursing Home where four staff members and two residents have tested positive, and another at Tyrrell House in Tyrrell County. Seven staff members and 13 residents have tested positive in the Tyrrell County outbreak.
In Martin County, 11,712 residents, or 52 percent of the 22,440 have received their first vaccination, and 10,890 residents or 48 percent have been fully vaccinated. There have been 3,991 additional booster doses administered in the county.
According to Gray, 33.6 percent of COVID-19 tests in Martin County have been positive from Jan. 2 – 15.
“The best way to protect yourself from the risk of contracting COVID-19 or experiencing severe illness is through vaccination. Avoid large indoor gatherings, mask appropriately, and continue to practice social distancing and good hand hygiene,” Gray added.
Patients can schedule an appointment for a free COVID-19 vaccine, Pfizer for ages five and up and Johnson & Johnson or Moderna for those ages 18 and up, in the Columbia, Plymouth or Williamston clinics by calling 252-793-3023.
The Martin County Health Department is located at 210 West Liberty St. in Williamston.
Leslie Beachboard can be reached via email at lbeachboard@ncweeklies.com.