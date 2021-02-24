Williamston – The parents of a 2-month old baby who died in 2019 have now been charged in her death.
On May 9, 2019, officers with the Williamston Police Department were contacted by the Martin County Department of Social Services and informed that a 2-month old baby – Ma’Kalyn Dior Evans – was at Vidant Medical Center with life threatening injuries and that abuse was suspected.
The victim succumbed to her injuries the next day. The report of the area medical examiner confirmed the child’s injuries were a result of child abuse and her death was ruled a homicide.
After what authorities called an intensive investigation by the Williamston Police Department and State Bureau of Investigation, warrants were obtained on Feb. 18, 2021 for the child’s parents: Natassia LaShay Best, 23, and Raheem Damarious Evans, 27, charging each with homicide and child abuse.
Best and Evans were arrested on Feb. 24 and both were charged with homicide and felony child abuse. Each were held without bond and made a first court appearance the day of their arrest.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Williamston Police Department at 252-792-2124 or Martin County Crime Stoppers at 252-792-8800.