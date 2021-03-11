Williamston – A large partnership resulted in more than 1,100 people receiving their first dose of COVID vaccine on Saturday, March 6.
Martin General Hospital officials partnered with Martin Tyrrell Washington District Health staff to pool their vaccine allotments to make the event possible.
“ This all started with a phone call,” explained Heather Wilkerson, Director of Marketing at MGH. “Our contact at the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services asked the hospital pharmacist if Martin General would consider holding a mass event in the near future”.
Conversations at MGH led Wilkerson to contact Deputy Health Director Vickey Manning at MTW. The pair realized each group had the same concerns about hosting a mass event but knew together it was a real possibility.
“She really put the wheels in motion and got all the key players to the table for a planning meeting,” Wilkerson said of Manning.
“She (Manning) had a vision in her head of how it would work and that vision came to life. The beauty of this is every single person she asked was on board. Just tell me what I need to do - that was a statement I heard more than once,” Wilkerson explained. “Saturday's event is proof of what is possible when community organizations work together for the greater good.”
According to Manning’s Monday night presentation to the town of Williamston meeting, 24.8 percent of Martin County residents ¬– 18 years of age or older – have now had at least one dose of the vaccine.
Martin County currently exceeds state numbers, which show only 18 percent of those 18 years of age or older have had at least one dose of vaccine.
In the same age group, 14.4 percent of Martin County residents have had two doses of vaccine, again exceeding the state’s current 9.6 percent.
Saturday’s appointment-only vaccination clinic, held at Riverside High School, brought together agencies from around the county.
Upon arrival, deputies from the Martin County Sheriff’s Office verified appointments while officers from the Williamston Police Department monitored the parking area and guided participants to the entry doors.
Martin County Department of Adult and Aging Services staff aided with checking in people as they arrived.
The Riverside High School gymnasium was divided into an area where participants received their shots from nurses with MTW, Martin General Hospital and school nurses with Martin County Schools.
Students from Martin Community College’s medical assisting and physical therapy programs helped monitor recipients for the suggested time after getting their shots.
Special thanks also went out to Dominion Power and the Martin County Chamber of Commerce for contributing to the event’s success.
As of Monday, March 8, the MTW Health District has administered 8,060 vaccinations in its three counties.
Of the district’s population, 24.6 percent of residents have received their first dose exceeding the state’s 18 percent.
MTW will host a vaccination event Friday, March 12 – which will be by appointment only. This event will be at the Martin County Senior Center for people who are 65 years of age and older, healthcare and essential workers.
To see if appointments are still available, go to the online signup portal at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/martinseniorcentermarch12.
Anyone securing an appointment should bring their insurance card and identification to their assigned appointment time.