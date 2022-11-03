In effort to inspire people to vote early, local members of the Lambda Delta Omega Chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated held a Party Near the Polls on Tuesday, Nov. 1 — one week before election day.

Several members of the sorority gathered at Main Street Haven, the newly designated space between buildings at 111 West Main St. (where Mitchell’s Photography once stood.)

