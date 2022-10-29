Past TOY gets honored, finally

Sherleen Sheppard presented Bonita Andrews, Edna Andrews School Teacher of the Year for the 2004-2005 school year, a plaque that was long overdue.

 Contributed

Bonita Andrews, a retired Martin County Schools (MCS) teacher, was recently honored at a luncheon held at the Shamrock in Williamston.

North Carolina friends, family members and former colleagues came out to honor her. Among those in attendance were three former Edna Andrews School principals – Clarence Pointe, Deborah Horton and Phil Griffin.