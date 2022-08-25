On Friday, Aug. 19 an elderly, local pedestrian was seriously injured when she was hit by a car while crossing the road in downtown Williamston.
Long-time resident Jean Rogers, wife to Gene Rogers (a former House Representative and former superintendent of Martin County Schools), was struck around 4:20 p.m. by a vehicle driven by Moses Spivey, according to Williamston Police Department Detective Lieutenant Gene Bullock.
The collision took place at the 100 block of West Main Street, near Midtown Lane.
Rogers was transported to East Carolina Health Medical Center in Greenville for treatment of her injuries.
Spivey remained at the scene and cooperated fully with the law enforcement’s investigation of the accident.
“This was not all that unusual,” said Police Chief Travis Cowan.
He said Spivey was not speeding.
“It is just tragic. Evidently, she didn’t see him, and he didn’t see her. It is very sad.”
Cowan said vehicular traffic was closed in both directions for safety as police and emergency personnel worked at the scene.
“There has been a shift over the last several years in how law enforcement and emergency medical personnel operate when they are on the roadway,” said Cowan.
“That is the most dangerous time – other cars passing by can be a hazard while you are trying to work and provide aid to somebody else. We are now taught to use these vehicles to block the roadways. You’ll see fire trucks doing that a lot,” he added.
“Basically, when we have a pedestrian down and we are rendering aid in the middle of the road, the easiest thing to do is stop all traffic from being able to come anywhere close to them. You are protecting the person who is injured and protecting the workers who are out there,” he said.