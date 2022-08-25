On Friday, Aug. 19 an elderly, local pedestrian was seriously injured when she was hit by a car while crossing the road in downtown Williamston.

Long-time resident Jean Rogers, wife to Gene Rogers (a former House Representative and former superintendent of Martin County Schools), was struck around 4:20 p.m. by a vehicle driven by Moses Spivey, according to Williamston Police Department Detective Lieutenant Gene Bullock.

