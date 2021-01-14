Williamston – Numerous school level administration changes were approved during Jan. 4 meeting of the Martin County Board of Education.
Veteran educator Jim Guard brings his experience to Central Office as director of Career Technical Education and Technology after a year and a half as principal at Jamesville Elementary School.
“I have been very fortunate in the last 27 and a half years and have had great experiences as a teacher,” Guard said.
“The successes that I have had professionally have been due to great mentors and persons that believed in me as a professional to do a good job. The experiences that I have had at all levels will allow me to be part of a team that will help Martin County Schools and Martin County make our young people successful. I am grateful for the opportunity to serve.”
Guard worked with Martin County Schools in 1994 and 1995, 2006 through 2008 and continuously since 2010.
He served in assistant principal and principal positions at South Creek High School and Riverside High School before moving to Jamesville Elementary School.
Guard taught agriculture for 17 years before beginning a career in school administration.
Chris Matthews, who served as assistant principal at Riverside High School the past five and a half years, has moved to MCS Central Office and will provide instructional support for the Career Technical Education program.
Leigh Ann Hudson takes her school-level experience to MCS Central Office where she will oversee MTTS, Testing and Career Technical Education Testing. Hudson served as assistant principal at Rodgers Elementary School for two and a half years.
Angela Cross leaves Central Office to take the principal position at Rodgers Elementary School. For the past two and a half years, Cross served as the MTTS (Multi-Tiered System of Supports) Instructional Facilitator for the district.
Shannon Cecil takes over as principal at Riverside High School after four and a half years leading Rodgers Elementary School.
Michelle Mobley served two and a half years as principal at South Creek Middle High School. She began the new year as principal at Jamesville Elementary School.
Kelvin Chadwick moves from his post as assistant principal at South Creek Elementary School, where he served two and a half years, to the assistant principal role at Riverside High School.
Donnie Wallace, who has served as assistant principal for South Creek Middle High School for nine years, has taken the same role for South Creek Elementary School.
Bambi Grady, Jamesville Elementary’s assistant principal for the past six and a half years, has taken the same role at E.J. Hayes Elementary School.
Donesia Teel is now the assistant principal at South Creek High School after serving in that role at Riverside High School last year.
Melissa Morlock, assistant principal at E.J. Hayes Elementary School for more than five years, has assumed the role of principal at South Creek High School.
Donna Manning, South Creek Middle High School’s assistant principal for the past year and a half, was named acting principal.
Lisa Bowen, MCS Director of Personnel and Exceptional Children, explained the mid-year changes in administration resulted from two resignations and one request for transfer.