WILLIAMSTON - Voting for the Primary Election will begin next Thursday, April 28.
The Primary Election – featuring ballots for both Democrats and Republicans – is set for May 17, but early voting starts next week. There is no Libertarian Primary in North Carolina.
Those wishing to vote in the Primary Election’s early voting window can do so on weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. in the Commissioner’s Room of the Martin County Governmental Center, located at 305 East Main Street in Williamston.
There will also be one Saturday of voting, which is set for 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. on May 14.
Democrats will choose a U.S. Senate candidate, U.S. House Candidate, N.C. Senate candidate and a candidate for Martin County Clerk of Superior Court.
Republicans will select candidates for U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives, N.C. Supreme Court Associate Justice and two N.C. Court of Appeals judge candidates.
Unaffiliated voters can choose to vote in either primary, according to North Carolina election law.
Republicans have 14 candidates to choose from for the U.S. Senate seat. The most well-known candidates are former Gov. Pat McCrory and current U.S. House (District 13) Rep. Ted Budd and former U.S. Rep. Mark Walker. Marjorie Eastman, an author and veteran, has been highly visible, but currently is polling well behind the front three candidates.
Lesser known candidates include David Fisherty, Benjamin E. Griffiths, Kenneth Harper Jr., Charles Kenneth Moss, Lichia Sibhatu, Debora Tshiovo, Jen Banwart, Ms. Lee A. Brian, Leonard L. Bryant and Drew Bulecza.
Those seeking the Republican nomination for the U.S. House of Representatives in District 1 include Martin County resident Brent Roberson, Rocky Mount Mayor Sandy Roberson and 2020 Republican nominee Sandy Smith.
Other names on the ballot include multiple-time candidate for office Ernest Reeves, Brad Murphy, Billy Strickland, Henry Williams II and Will Aiken.
Three Republicans are seeking the N.C. Supreme Court Associate Justice Seat 5. They include April C. Wood, currently an N.C. Court of Appeals Judge, UNC-Chapel Hill School of Government Professor Trey Allen and Victoria E. Prince.
Republicans will have two candidates for the N.C. Court of Appeals Seat 9. They will choose from incumbent Donna Stroud and challenger Beth Freshwater Smith, a District Court Judge.
The final seat on the ballot will be N.C. Court of Appeals Seat 11. There District Court Judge Michael J. Stading will face off with attorney Charlton L. Allen.
Democrats also have a number of candidates for the U.S. Senate race, though polls indicate former Chief Justice Cheri Beasley will win the race easily.
Beaufort Mayor Rett Newton is the only other well-known candidate, though attorney Marcus Williams has sought office before, as has Constance “Lov” Johnson.
Other candidates include James L. Carr Jr., Robert Colon, Alyssia Rose-Katherine Hammond, Tobias LaGrone, B.K. Maginnis, Greg Antoine and Chrelle Booker.
In the race to succeed retiring Rep. G.K. Butterfield, four candidates are seeking the Democratic nomination. They include State Senator Don Davis and former State Sen. Erica D. Smith. Also on the ballot are Jason Albert Spriggs and Julian C. Bishop Sr.
In the race for N.C. State Senate District 3, incumbent Ernestine Byrd Bazemore of Bertie County is being challenged by state transportation board member Valerie Jordan of Warren County.
The only local race on the ballot will be for the Democratic nomination for Martin County Clerk of Superior Court. Incumbent Tonya C. Leggett is being challenged by Carla Hardy Peele. The winner will likely serve as there is no Republican candidate for the office.
In all cases, to become the party nominee, a candidate must win at least 30 percent of the vote plus one. If no candidate reaches that threshold in any race, a second primary may be held in July.
