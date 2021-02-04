Progress in Robersonville: LGC approves contract for back audits

Raleigh – Progress continues as the Local Government Commission works to reconcile the financial status of the town of Robersonville.
During Tuesday’s monthly meeting of the LGC, a resolution was approved awarding the audit firm Cherry Bekaert, L.L.P. a contract for independent audits.
These audits will be conducted for the fiscal years ending June 30, 2018; June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2020, as required by North Carolina General Statue 159-34(a).
The cost to the town of Robersonville will be $15,000 per year audited.
The selection of Cherry Bekaert, L.L.P. was made from three vendor responses to a request for proposals for the audit contract.
Four budget amendments were also approved, reclassifying already budgeted funds into line items for janitorial supplies, sewer costs, copies lease costs and software for improving accounting practices.
LGC staff has handled financial affairs of the town since Oct. 6, 2020, when the LGC assumed authority under North Carolina General Statute 159-181(c).